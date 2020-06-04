Skelton: Sports betting is a good gamble for California

If we legalize sports betting in California, school kids will be the winners.

Maybe also the aged poor. And working single moms looking for child care while schools are shuttered.

Practically every state legislator — Democrat and Republican — is attacking Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed draconian cuts in funding for K-12 schools, impoverished seniors, health care for the poor and a long list of safety net programs.

But very few are suggesting serious ways to blunt the governor’s chopping ax by raising new revenue — the dirty T-word for tax.

Two exceptions are state Sen. Bill Dodd, D- Napa, and Assemblyman Adam Gray, D-Merced. They’re proposing that California finally legalize sports betting — as 23 other states have done — and reap several hundred million dollars annually in “sin” taxes.

Nothing wrong with sin taxes. If people are sinning anyway — such as gambling on professional sports — the state might as well make money off it. Anyway, in many cases, there’s no public consensus on what constitutes a so-called sin.

We long have taxed liquor and tobacco. Four years ago, we fully legalized marijuana and now are taxing the drug. In 1984, Californians voted overwhelmingly to create a state lottery, which is providing $1.3 billion for K-12 schools — 1.3% of their total spending.

I don’t bet on sports because I like to enjoy the games for their own sake and not get hung up on whether the point spread is going to affect my wallet. I want Clayton Kershaw to pitch a shutout; bleep the betting line.

But not everyone shares that view, so why not make sports gamblers pigeons for the tax collector?

Dodd and Gray figure their proposed state constitutional amendment, SCA 6, would generate at least $200 million in taxes the first year and between $500 million and $700 million annually once the legal wagering market is developed.

That’s only a small piece of the state revenue puzzle, but as Dodd says: “Our state budget is being hammered. There are lots of victims. We have to find as many sources of revenue as possible. And here’s one with real money.

“There’s already billions of dollars of illegal sports gambling going on in the state. There’s no regulatory framework. There’s no taxation.”

Last week, the Assembly held a very rare “committee of the whole” — the last time was 25 years ago — to hear and question experts about the state’s budget plight. The governor projects a $54 billion deficit because the economy was essentially shut down when people were confined to their homes to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The four-hour session quickly turned into a bipartisan platform for dumping on Newsom.

Democratic Assemblyman Kevin McCarty of Sacramento called the budget cuts a “death knell” for early-childhood education.

Newsom has promised to rescind $14 billion in proposed cuts if Congress and President Donald Trump send the states a bailout package. Many legislators feel that’s an unrealistic pipe dream, especially given Trump’s past antagonism toward California.

That “feels like an over-dependence on the federal government with an unpredictable administration,” said Healdsburg Democratic Assemblyman Jim Wood, a dentist. “If you are aged, poor or disabled, this budget is devastating.”