PD Editorial: Violence in the streets won’t deliver justice

George Floyd died slowly, his air cut off by a police officer kneeling on his neck. It’s still impossible to watch the video without being shocked, even outraged.

That said, nothing on the eight-minute video justifies the looting and vandalism that has followed.

The Minneapolis police officers responsible for Floyd’s death must be held accountable. One of them already faces criminal charges, and three others have been fired. They too could be arrested.

There is no accountability in breaking windows, setting fires and throwing bricks — the lawless behavior on display this past weekend in dozens of cities across the country, including here in Santa Rosa.

On Saturday and again on Sunday, hundreds of people gathered in Old Courthouse Square for peaceful demonstrations that surged out of control after sundown. After most of the demonstrators went home, smaller groups roamed through downtown, ignoring police orders to disperse.

The protesters left behind a trail of vulgar graffiti and broken glass. On Saturday night, they managed to block traffic on Highway 101. On Sunday night, they smashed windows and tried to loot stores at the Santa Rosa Plaza shopping mall.

Compared to Washington and several other cities, the damage here was limited and no one was seriously hurt. Credit Santa Rosa police and the other law enforcement agencies that responded. Acting with skill and restraint, they kept a volatile situation from getting out of hand.

City Manager Sean McGlynn imposed an 8 p.m. curfew for three nights, beginning Monday, seeking to put an end to the senseless vandalism.

Even if the violence and destruction subside, and we hope it will, the anger won’t go away overnight. There have been far too many instances of police killing black men and Latinos without justification.

Floyd may have used a counterfeit $20 bill, and if he resisted arrest, as officers claimed, he stopped long before he was pinned to the ground. Andy Lopez, a 13-year-old boy shot by a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy in 2013, was carrying a toy gun in broad daylight. Michael Brown, Walter Scott, Philando Castile, the list goes on. With each killing, the calls for demilitarization of the police and less lethal tactics grow louder.

But street violence drowns out calls for justice and drives off potential allies, including law enforcement professionals who understand the need for reform. We’re left instead with President Donald Trump threatening to turn the “most vicious dogs” and even the U.S. military on fellow Americans.

By now, no one should be surprised when Trump makes a bad situation worse. He was never going to follow the lead of the police chiefs, including Ray Navarro of Santa Rosa, who have taken a knee alongside peaceful demonstrators in a display of solidarity.

Thousands of people gathered in Old Courthouse Square and across the country over the past week, peacefully demanding justice for George Floyd and equitable police treatment for racial and ethnic minorities.

Their grievances have been heard. Now, they should shift their focus to lawmakers, candidates and law enforcement leaders who can help bring about a change in police treatment of racial and ethnic minorities.

America already is coping with a public health crisis, the worst pandemic in our lifetimes. Even peaceful demonstrators are violating health orders that limit large gatherings and risking infection.

More destruction of property and more violence in the streets can only help those opposed to their cause. Don’t allow that to happen.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.