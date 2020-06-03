Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Flouting the rules

EDITOR: I ventured out for a walk last weekend with two friends, a doctor and a nurse, all wearing masks and staying 6 feet apart. Once again, I was surprised by the many people at Spring Lake Park who weren’t wearing masks or attempting to avoid other people.

Is the coronavirus like a religion they don’t believe in, or are they not keeping up with the data put out by the health department? We are up to 566 cases, with more being diagnosed every day.

The signs at Spring Lake were somewhat unclear about when a mask is required, but masks are a good idea in other places than the park. When I wear a mask, I am protecting other people from the possibility that I am infected, and I hope that they have the courtesy to wear a mask to protect me.

I realize that protection from the coronavirus has become a political issue, rather than a public health response to save lives. I hope people are ignoring the edicts from the public health officer due to lack of knowledge, not rebellion. Perhaps the county could send us texts notifying us clearly about what we should do to stay alive.

DR. SARAH A. SEITZ

Santa Rosa

A ‘chaotic disaster’

EDITOR: Donald Trump is the least capable and most dangerous president in U.S. history. After 3½ years, he has exposed himself for what he is: a weak man who hides behind lawyers, nasty tweets, lies and threats to achieve his goals. He is an egocentric, petty, bumbling president.

What kind of man cages children, verbally attacks dying hero John McCain (after obtaining a deferment for bone spurs), calls white supremacists “fine people” and calls the coronavirus a hoax? Who stiffs hired workers, defunds pandemic medical teams and encourages states to bid against each other for critical protective equipment?

Who subsidizes corporate farmers for billions while small farmers go out of business, tries axing Obamacare during a pandemic and uses tax dollars to smear political opponents? Who defies legal subpoenas, pays porn stars to stay quiet and hides his taxes? Who created America’s greatest deficit and throws out environmental regulations?

Sadly, due to a slow response, we have the greatest loss of life of any country. Our “stable genius” isn’t a leader. Barack Obama has called Trump’s COVID-19 response a “chaotic disaster.” I would call Trump’s presidency a chaotic disaster.

PAUL GARAVAGLIA

Sebastopol

Tracing contacts

EDITOR: I’m doing my own contact tracing. When I need to go out, I’ve been making note of those I come in close contact with — the grocery clerk, the person who bags my groceries, the one I pay for my gasoline. If I get COVID-19, by jotting down names, locations and dates, it would be quick and easy to locate these people. I wonder why I’ve not read nor seen on TV a suggestion to do this. Another way for us to take care of each other.

MARY NORSTROM

Sebastopol

A nation of sheep

EDITOR: Based on a nine-month American sojourn in the 1830s, Alexis de Tocqueville’s “Democracy in America” attempts to explain to French readers unique aspects of America and American democracy. Throughout the two- volume opus, Tocqueville speculates on the various ways this democratic experiment might fail. In the end, he fears most that American voters will elect shepherds rather than leaders.