Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

June 3, 2020, 12:03AM

Flouting the rules

EDITOR: I ventured out for a walk last weekend with two friends, a doctor and a nurse, all wearing masks and staying 6 feet apart. Once again, I was surprised by the many people at Spring Lake Park who weren’t wearing masks or attempting to avoid other people.

Is the coronavirus like a religion they don’t believe in, or are they not keeping up with the data put out by the health department? We are up to 566 cases, with more being diagnosed every day.

The signs at Spring Lake were somewhat unclear about when a mask is required, but masks are a good idea in other places than the park. When I wear a mask, I am protecting other people from the possibility that I am infected, and I hope that they have the courtesy to wear a mask to protect me.

I realize that protection from the coronavirus has become a political issue, rather than a public health response to save lives. I hope people are ignoring the edicts from the public health officer due to lack of knowledge, not rebellion. Perhaps the county could send us texts notifying us clearly about what we should do to stay alive.

DR. SARAH A. SEITZ

Santa Rosa

A ‘chaotic disaster’

EDITOR: Donald Trump is the least capable and most dangerous president in U.S. history. After 3½ years, he has exposed himself for what he is: a weak man who hides behind lawyers, nasty tweets, lies and threats to achieve his goals. He is an egocentric, petty, bumbling president.

What kind of man cages children, verbally attacks dying hero John McCain (after obtaining a deferment for bone spurs), calls white supremacists “fine people” and calls the coronavirus a hoax? Who stiffs hired workers, defunds pandemic medical teams and encourages states to bid against each other for critical protective equipment?

Who subsidizes corporate farmers for billions while small farmers go out of business, tries axing Obamacare during a pandemic and uses tax dollars to smear political opponents? Who defies legal subpoenas, pays porn stars to stay quiet and hides his taxes? Who created America’s greatest deficit and throws out environmental regulations?

Sadly, due to a slow response, we have the greatest loss of life of any country. Our “stable genius” isn’t a leader. Barack Obama has called Trump’s COVID-19 response a “chaotic disaster.” I would call Trump’s presidency a chaotic disaster.

PAUL GARAVAGLIA

Sebastopol

Tracing contacts

EDITOR: I’m doing my own contact tracing. When I need to go out, I’ve been making note of those I come in close contact with — the grocery clerk, the person who bags my groceries, the one I pay for my gasoline. If I get COVID-19, by jotting down names, locations and dates, it would be quick and easy to locate these people. I wonder why I’ve not read nor seen on TV a suggestion to do this. Another way for us to take care of each other.

MARY NORSTROM

Sebastopol

A nation of sheep

EDITOR: Based on a nine-month American sojourn in the 1830s, Alexis de Tocqueville’s “Democracy in America” attempts to explain to French readers unique aspects of America and American democracy. Throughout the two- volume opus, Tocqueville speculates on the various ways this democratic experiment might fail. In the end, he fears most that American voters will elect shepherds rather than leaders.

The COVID-19 crisis seems to have taught us that we have elected shepherds and not leaders. Our shepherds, with aid of the crook (law enforcement) and the dog (government bureaucracy) have herded us mindlessly in various directions across unknown fields.

We have learned, however, that masks, social distancing and the sanitizing of hands represent the best defenses (at this time) against the disease. Leaders would recognize that individuals, armed with these defenses, could construct fortifications based on individual circumstances. For example, barbershops might approach the issue differently from tasting rooms.

Tocqueville believed that one of the great virtues of America and its democracy was individual initiative. But shepherds know sheep are incapable of rational, independent thought.

Alas, Alexis, your worst fears have come to pass.

BILL WALLACE

Sonoma

Religion didn’t stop

EDITOR: Staff Writer Phil Barber wrote that “many congregants seem to believe drive-up religion is better than no religion at all” (“Onward, Christian motorists,” May 25). So, if I don’t attend church, does that mean I have no religion?

I have found these past few months to be an unwelcomed spiritual retreat. It may sometimes be lonely or frustrating, but I pray more and read my Bible more than I ever have.

I’ve been forced to be quiet, examine my faith, struggle and grow. How blessed we are to be supported by services and Christian videos on the internet. I can text my Bible study friends. I can call for prayer. We are still united in spirit.

I look forward to gathering with my sisters and brothers in Christ soon, maybe in a parking lot, but this hasn’t been a “stuck with no religion in the desert alone” experience.

DELPHINE MANGAN

Santa Rosa

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

