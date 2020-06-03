PD Editorial: When Christo came to Sonoma County

We don’t need to tell anyone that Sonoma County is known far and wide for premium wine. But for 14 days in 1976, this was the toast of the art world. Christo, a Bulgarian conceptual artist who created and quickly dismantled monumental displays, came here to build his “Running Fence,” an 18-foot-tall barrier stretching over 24 miles of hills between the Pacific Ocean and Cotati.

Two weeks later, the fence — 240,000 square yards of nylon, 2,050 poles and 90 miles of steel cable — was gone. But it wasn’t forgotten, paving the way for similar projects in more prominent locations, among them wrapping the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris with fabric, stacking barrels in London’s Hyde Park and hanging thousands of gates throughout New York’s Central Park.

President Donald Trump, whose border wall plans have been largely stymied, may wonder how Christo managed to get his project approved. It wasn’t easy. There were 18 public hearings, three trips to court and an environmental impact report before the first section of fence went up.

Christo died Sunday, and his final project — wrapping the Arc de Triomphe — is still planned for next year.

