PD Editorial: The watchdogs win in court

THE EDITORIAL BOARD
June 3, 2020, 12:07AM

California’s Supreme Court just made it easier for citizen watchdogs and journalists to keep an eye on state and local government agencies. The court unanimously ruled that public agencies cannot charge people for the cost of redacting records, including police body camera video.

The decision came in a case that grew out of demonstrations in Berkeley protesting grand jury decisions not to indict police officers in the death of two unarmed black men, Eric Garner in New York and Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. The legal group was billed $3,200 to cover the cost of editing exempt material from Berkeley police body camera video.

The Supreme Court reversed an appellate ruling allowing the city to charge a fee. Writing for the court, Justice Leondra Kruger said “redaction costs could well prove prohibitively expensive for some requesters, barring them from accessing records altogether.” Indeed. Chalk this one up as a victory for government transparency and accountability.

