Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

June 9, 2020, 12:05AM
The virus hoax

EDITOR: Well, I guess after all the riots we don’t have to worry about social distancing anymore, right?

For a while — what a joke — it was so important to wear masks and be apart at least 6 feet apart, but when we are rioting we don’t have to worry about the pandemic. Am I stating the facts? You bet I am.

How many thousands have lost their businesses, etc. for this hoax? All in the grand scheme to — wait for it — elect Joe Biden.

CHRISTINA MELVIN

Petaluma

The chief must stay

EDITOR: I am saddened by the letter that said Santa Rosa police Chief Ray Navarro took a knee with thugs and referred to vandals and thieves (“The chief must go,” Thursday).

My interpretation of that event was that Navarro knelt in support of citizens marching peacefully to protest police brutality in Minneapolis and other places in the country. That is a constitutional right in this country. I am very impressed that our police chief treats the marchers with respect.

The fact that some people rioted and caused damage is disturbing, and those people need to be stopped. But that doesn’t mean that everyone protesting should be considered thugs.

My feeling is that the chief must stay.

CAROLE MICHEL

Santa Rosa

The worst editorial

EDITOR: Your June 2 editorial ranks at the top of my list for the worst editorial I’ve read (“Violence in the streets doesn’t deliver justice”).

George Floyd’s horrific death and the outpouring of rage, what columnist Eugene Robinson called “a rainbow of rage” (“A coast-to-coast uprising against police violence,” June 2) should have been the editorial’s focus, not the small group of people who remained after peaceful protesters had gone home.

Floyd’s death is a mere footnote to the violence and destruction of property. The editorial offered no solutions, no analysis of what has brought us to this horrible moment. The editorial ended with a warning: “Don’t allow that to happen.” Who was this admonition directed to? How was this statement helpful? What did it mean?

In contrast, read Robinson’s column. As he so ably stated, “This coast-to-coast uprising is not about terrorism. … not about arson, looting or carpeting streets with broken glass.” It is about the police no longer having “our consent to kill African Americans unjustly and with impunity.” He ended his piece with this statement: “If these racist killings continue, there will be hell to pay.”

DONNA GAETANO

Santa Rosa

Failure of leadership

EDITOR: Sheriff Mark Essick is quoted saying that his coronavirus stance “spurred some robust conversation and, at the end of the day, I worked with other elected officials and we reached a compromise, one that we all feel good about” (“Sheriff makes unity gesture,” Wednesday). I do not share that flattering view of his actions.

He’s taken no responsibility for the damage he caused. He hijacked the county’s public health authority.

Good leadership from elected officials is rooted in service to the community. An effective leader can’t allow anger to dictate judgment. Essick failed this test. He could have put his feelings aside, communicated better with county leaders, advocated his position and worked to understand theirs.

I was shocked by his public tantrum. Our top law enforcement officer refused to enforce the law, stoking fear, encouraging anger and lawlessness.

I’m disappointed to see the destructive tone of our national politics take root here at home, and in the last place it should be found — from someone sworn to protect us.

STEVEN ABBOTT

Santa Rosa

Russian River flow

EDITOR: For Sonoma Water, the Russian River is divided into two parts, Lake Mendocino and Lake Sonoma. For most purposes, downstream of the agency’s Mirabel facility is viewed as the lower half.

The agency’s water permits require that minimum flows be maintained at Coyote Dam in the upper river and at Hacienda in the lower. Flow requirements vary by month, depending on reservoir levels indicating a normal, dry or very dry rain year. Starting June 1, Hacienda must have a minimum flow of 125 cubic feet per second in a normal year, 85 cfs in a dry year and 35 cfs in a critically dry year.

So far, we are in a dry year, which requires minimum flows of 85 cfs, an amount containing only minimal Lake Mendocino flow, if any. The lower river gets most of its flow from the Laguna de Santa Rosa, Mark West Creek, etc.

Lake Sonoma has a lot of water now, over three times more than Lake Mendocino. But Sonoma Water is requesting minimum flows of 60 cfs to compensate for Lake Mendocino. Why can’t releases be increased at Lake Sonoma to maintain 85 cfs downstream? Why make swimming impossible, cause toxic algae to proliferate and canoes to bottom out all summer instead?

BRENDA ADELMAN

Chair, Russian River Watershed Protection Committee

