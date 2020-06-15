Subscribe

Monday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
June 15, 2020, 12:09AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Tolerating violence

EDITOR: I served in the military some years ago, and every commander’s greatest fear was to have an undisciplined killer in his (it was always “his” in those days) command. The military is diligent in identifying and removing the unstable, the depraved and the dangerous before tragedy occurs. I am certain that any soldier who had Officer Derek Chauvin’s record would not have remained in the military for 19 years. The warning signs were there.

It is too obvious that police commanders and their civilian masters lack the will to timely identify and remove officers such as Chauvin. Police commanders not only tolerate such individuals but come to their defense. Too often the “good cops” stand by and condone outrageous conduct by their code of silence. Three officers who could have saved George Floyd’s life did nothing.

Civilian bosses are usually politicians who covet police support and aren’t inclined to exercise serious oversight. Sonoma County’s Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach is a weak organization despite its name.

Incidents such as the Floyd killing will continue until police commanders and civilian authorities begin to seek, find and discharge officers such as Chauvin.

PATRICK COYLE

Santa Rosa

Jobs and sustainability

EDITOR: With unemployment rates around 15%, it seems an opportune time to generate jobs in the sustainability market.

During the Great Depression President Franklin D. Roosevelt enacted the New Deal, a series of programs and public work projects to help America recover from the Great Depression. America built dams to generate electricity, roads, bridges and parks.

Now we need renewable energy producing sources like solar and wind farms. Properly located hydroelectric dams could be built and would employ thousands. Millions of trees need to be planted to produce oxygen and absorb earth-warming carbon dioxide.

There is an opportunity to shift a large percentage of our skilled, unskilled and trainable workforce into sustainable jobs, and they could be major contributors in reversing climate change.

NORMAN VACHON

Windsor

A witness to injustice

EDITOR: The protests and police militarization across the U.S. look painfully familiar to me. I have stood in Hebron and other towns in the West Bank in solidarity with peaceful protesters against the Israeli occupation and experienced the callous use of rubber bullets and gas made in the U.S. I never thought I’d see what I’m seeing now in our cities.

A little research will quickly reveal that many U.S. police forces are trained by the Israeli military in the use of control tactics perfected on the Palestinian people.

Our government’s continued financial aid to Israel of $3.8 billion yearly makes us complicit in that decades-long injustice. The U.S. has sown the seeds of injustice all over the world, and the chickens have come home to roost.

I am not anti-Israel, or anti-government, but I want to call out injustices that crush the necks of the poor and powerless everywhere. We must create a human society with a demand for justice systems and a commitment to the common good.

The alternative, as we are witnessing, is unacceptable. Each of us is responsible to make that structural change happen, beginning within our minds and hearts. The time is now.

THERESE MUGHANNAM-WALRATH

Santa Rosa

A fitting legacy

EDITOR: Racism, treason, and a cause that ended in monumental failure and humiliating defeat; this is the real legacy of the Confederacy. Fittingly, this may also be the eventual legacy of the Trump administration.

BRIAN GEAGAN

Healdsburg

Aiding charities

EDITOR: As a financial adviser, I’ve spent 30 years helping clients invest and save. One form of saving is a donor advised fund, a vehicle for storing and delaying charitable gifts. Now, more than ever, those funds are needed.

I am joined in this message by my colleague, Bruce Dzieza of Willow Creek Wealth Management. Winston Churchill said that while we make a living by what we get, we make a life by what we give. The pandemic presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make a difference.

A donor advised fund offers an immediate tax deduction without needing to choose a nonprofit recipient — the perfect tool for procrastinators, who sometimes wait years before gifting to charities. Today, there is $121 billion sitting dormant in donor advised funds. What are we waiting for?

Dzieza funded Sonoma State University music, Ceres and the Climate Center, among others. My dollars went to La Luz Center, Mindful Schools and Undocufund, among others. If you have a donor advised fund, purge it by June 30.

Gather your kids, discuss your values, choose which charities will benefit.

Our legacy can be that we showed our children a blueprint for compassion, stewardship and generosity. In a time of crisis and suffering, we didn’t hesitate.

SPENCER SHERMAN

Sebastopol

Lessons in peace

EDITOR: My mother taught me to never hit anyone first, but if someone hits me first I could hit them back. Was she teaching me violence is OK? Or was she teaching me to be peaceful, but I could defend myself? Just imagine what all nations and their peoples would achieve if everyone followed my mother’s rule.

PAT VEGSUND

Santa Rosa

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine