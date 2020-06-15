Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Tolerating violence

EDITOR: I served in the military some years ago, and every commander’s greatest fear was to have an undisciplined killer in his (it was always “his” in those days) command. The military is diligent in identifying and removing the unstable, the depraved and the dangerous before tragedy occurs. I am certain that any soldier who had Officer Derek Chauvin’s record would not have remained in the military for 19 years. The warning signs were there.

It is too obvious that police commanders and their civilian masters lack the will to timely identify and remove officers such as Chauvin. Police commanders not only tolerate such individuals but come to their defense. Too often the “good cops” stand by and condone outrageous conduct by their code of silence. Three officers who could have saved George Floyd’s life did nothing.

Civilian bosses are usually politicians who covet police support and aren’t inclined to exercise serious oversight. Sonoma County’s Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach is a weak organization despite its name.

Incidents such as the Floyd killing will continue until police commanders and civilian authorities begin to seek, find and discharge officers such as Chauvin.

PATRICK COYLE

Santa Rosa

Jobs and sustainability

EDITOR: With unemployment rates around 15%, it seems an opportune time to generate jobs in the sustainability market.

During the Great Depression President Franklin D. Roosevelt enacted the New Deal, a series of programs and public work projects to help America recover from the Great Depression. America built dams to generate electricity, roads, bridges and parks.

Now we need renewable energy producing sources like solar and wind farms. Properly located hydroelectric dams could be built and would employ thousands. Millions of trees need to be planted to produce oxygen and absorb earth-warming carbon dioxide.

There is an opportunity to shift a large percentage of our skilled, unskilled and trainable workforce into sustainable jobs, and they could be major contributors in reversing climate change.

NORMAN VACHON

Windsor

A witness to injustice

EDITOR: The protests and police militarization across the U.S. look painfully familiar to me. I have stood in Hebron and other towns in the West Bank in solidarity with peaceful protesters against the Israeli occupation and experienced the callous use of rubber bullets and gas made in the U.S. I never thought I’d see what I’m seeing now in our cities.

A little research will quickly reveal that many U.S. police forces are trained by the Israeli military in the use of control tactics perfected on the Palestinian people.

Our government’s continued financial aid to Israel of $3.8 billion yearly makes us complicit in that decades-long injustice. The U.S. has sown the seeds of injustice all over the world, and the chickens have come home to roost.

I am not anti-Israel, or anti-government, but I want to call out injustices that crush the necks of the poor and powerless everywhere. We must create a human society with a demand for justice systems and a commitment to the common good.

The alternative, as we are witnessing, is unacceptable. Each of us is responsible to make that structural change happen, beginning within our minds and hearts. The time is now.