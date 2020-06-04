Subscribe

Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

June 4, 2020, 12:09AM

Stomping civil liberties

EDITOR: No offense to our mayor and police chief, because I know them both, but they are going to lock down 180,000 law-abiding citizens from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. because of the actions of less than 100 punk hoodlums? This is too much and is stomping our civil liberties into the dirt. If I have to go to Safeway at 9 p.m., I’m going to be stopped and questioned. I thought I lived in America, not Russia.

RICK SMITH

Santa Rosa

The chief must go

EDITOR: Santa Rosa Police Chief Ray Navarro calls for calm and kneels in solidarity with rioters (“SR Police Chief Navarro joins protests, talks peace,” Tuesday).

Navarro decries violence, then he takes a knee with thugs who assault his officers and ordinary citizens.

Navarro speaks of law and knelt in union with vandals and thieves.

Navarro must go.

JOSEPH LOVELL

Santa Rosa

SR’s double standard

EDITOR: I am horrified at the treatment of the local Catholic Church juxtaposed against that of recent protests. There is an absolute double standard with denying religious gatherings and permitting protests. Consider the following:

The city of Santa Rosa specifically threatened religious expression occurring at the Cathedral of St. Eugene, which was to be conducted in accordance with state health guidelines permitting up to 100 parishioners. The reason given was violation of the county health code, which is stipulated as being necessary for local health to override the First Amendment freedom of religious expression.

The city on the same day permitted thousands to gather across the city, disrupt traffic and riot. This resulted in vandalism of another church. On Monday, the city permitted demonstrations hours after its own set curfew.

Religious expression has become a disfavored civil right, especially with respect to Catholic religious expression. If the city of Santa Rosa and the local health code permit protests in violation of health codes and its own curfew, they must allow for the reopening of churches.

GREG FONTANA

Santa Rosa

A peace dividend

EDITOR: With Memorial Day remembrances now past, it’s useful to reflect that warfare has been a continual part of American government policy. No surprise, as we are an imperialist power and protect our perceived political and economic interests worldwide.

The military produces huge corporate profits, and we spend a staggering $850 billion each year on the armed forces, more than the world’s next 10 largest nations combined.

Budgets for any organization, large or small, can be reduced. I propose that as of July 4, 2021, the Pentagon’s budget be cut just 5%, and the resulting $42 billion be spent on national health services, national infrastructure, housing construction, renewable energy and public education.

TERRY McNEILL

Santa Rosa

Sheriff’s force policy

EDITOR: We appreciate your timely editorial on the use of deadly force by law enforcement (“Revisit lethal force policies to prevent needless deaths,” Friday). The original Sonoma County Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Oversight’s Community Advisory Council spent two years researching, analyzing and developing a solid set of research-based use-of-force policy, which we submitted to IOLERO, the Board of Supervisors and the sheriff last fall.

If these or similar policies had been implemented by the Minneapolis Police Department, George Floyd would likely still be alive.

Sonoma County has the opportunity to adopt a meaningful use-of-force policy for the protection of the public and our deputy sheriffs. You can find the use-of-force policy proposed by the IOLERO Community Advisory Council at sonomacounty.ca.gov/community-advisory-council/policy-recommendations.

The foundation for robust public discussion about the use of force by the Sheriff’s Office is in the proposed policy. Repeating what was done by the original Community Advisory Council through students at Sonoma State University won’t make us safer.

RICK BROWN

Chair, IOLERO Community Advisory Council, 2016-19.

Reversing course

EDITOR: I initially wrote to you disagreeing with Sheriff Mark Essick’s decision not to enforce the county’s rules on COVID-19. Now, I’m writing to commend the sheriff for his courage and leadership. It takes both to reverse a course of action and to do so publicly (“Sheriff relents on virus order,” Tuesday).

Over time, law enforcement has become adept at responding to issues, which is a critical component of the job. However, sometimes we forget once a decision is made and direction is given, there is still a reverse gear. Too often, once the decision is made, we dig our heels in and remain steadfast.

The sheriff showed courage and leadership in reversing one course of action and substituting a sound decision that will protect all Sonoma County.

BRIAN BRADY

Penngrove

