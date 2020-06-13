Subscribe

Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

June 13, 2020, 12:09AM

Risky maneuver

EDITOR: I laud law enforcement’s moves to ban carotid holds (“County chiefs ban neck hold,” Wednesday). They are even more dangerous than reported.

This hold can block the airway. Worse, it can crush the larynx, making the blockage irreversible on the street. It works by blocking the blood flow to the brain, making it critical to stop it immediately after unconsciousness. Otherwise, it can cause permanent brain damage or death, as we have seen.

Proper use isn’t just a matter of good technique. It requires good body position with respect to the other person to ensure that only the correct places are squeezed, and enough control over the person’s body that he or she can’t squirm into a dangerous position. These requirements are almost impossible to maintain on the street.

They are fully impossible if the officer is reaching through a car window or pressing the neck for almost nine minutes. The officers in these incidents were some combination of poorly trained, incompetent, incapable of acting professionally in the heat of the moment and/or malicious. The first is a failing of the force, but the others are all failings of the officer, for which he or she should be held fully responsible.

RICHARD PETERSON-JONES

Santa Rosa

Christo’s fence

EDITOR: Gaye LeBaron’s column on Cristo’s “Running Fence” brought back a lot of memories (“Christo’s death revives memories of 1976,” Sunday). One that has always stayed with me happened at one of the meetings with the ranchers in the west county. Someone was objecting to the fence because it wasn’t art if it only lasted a short time. A rancher’s wife who often entered her decorated cakes in the county fair rose to say that she considered her cakes art, but they often didn’t last much beyond the fair when they were eaten. Apparently her example won the day since the group voted to allow the fence to cross their land.

TOM CORY

Santa Rosa

Sanctioned racism

EDITOR: Racism isn’t unique to the U.S., of course, but our failure to honestly and aggressively address the manifold horrors of our most divisive challenge has robbed our country of whatever textbook version of moral authority we had on the world stage, if we ever had it at all.

It’s important to acknowledge that many of the components of deeply embedded American racism are, in fact, sanctioned by our government.

Throughout our history, our leaders have waged open and clandestine wars in attempts to export “democracy.” Meanwhile, we’ve seen a sustained effort by Republicans, emboldened by a partisan Supreme Court, to make it more difficult for black Americans to vote. Gerrymandering, targeted voter ID laws and other tactics designed to protect the interests of rich, white Americans are racist and inexcusable in a government for and by the people.

Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, Virginia and Mississippi have passed laws to protect Confederate monuments in public spaces. These memorials serve as shameful reminders of the unearned and unrepentant hubris of white privilege. In effect, they commemorate traitors as heroes while the ancestors of those whom they enslaved continue to be subjected to vastly unequal standards of legal protections and justice.

MARK WARDLAW

Santa Rosa

Voter suppression

EDITOR: Georgia’s primary election debacle this week, including the unsurprising fact that more of the problems that kept voters from voting occurred in districts with higher numbers of black voters, makes it crystal clear that the decision of the John Roberts Supreme Court that voter suppression is no longer a problem just isn’t a fact.

I think the House Democrats should immediately reinstate the Voting Rights Act and send it to the Senate. The public should pressure all of the Republican senators on this — will they push their leader to bring the bill to the floor, and will they vote for it?

The time is right to keep exposing the systematic efforts of the Republicans to suppress voter turnout, especially among black voters. If it gets to Donald Trump, he can be exposed, too, as the voter suppressor he hopes to be as he strives to undermine voting by mail.

It would be wonderful if this all could happen before the election in November for all to see.

LAURA HAVSTAD

Sebastopol

Employment boost

EDITOR: I wonder if the reason that 2.5 million jobs were added to the economy in May is because in order to receive forgiveness for a Cares Act Payroll Protection Program loan, employers are required to match the previous year’s payroll for eight weeks.

SUSAN BENDINELLI

Sebastopol

Patriotic actions

EDITOR: Let’s put some numbers in perspective: 114,000 Americans died of the coronavirus in the past three months. That’s 16,000 more than the 94,000 Americans who died in the Korean and Vietnam wars combined. We will soon surpass the 116,000 Americans who died in World War I. As the deaths continue, let those comparisons sink in for a minute.

What’s the problem? Is wearing a mask and social distancing too much to ask of us? Certainly, they are the moral and patriotic actions to take for ourselves and each other during this serious pandemic.

DAVID CAREY

Bodega Bay

