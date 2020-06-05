Close to Home: Let science, safety guide reopening

As community health center leaders, we support the Sonoma County Public Health Department’s efforts to keep us all safe during this crisis. We firmly stand with Dr. Sundari Mase and her evidence-based decisions.

The shelter-in-place rules designed to slow the spread of infection have been successful in preventing the medical care crisis and loss of life seen elsewhere. We are respectfully asking everyone to continue to sustain this success. While there is no perfect path to the incremental process of lifting restrictions, we must be careful in our next steps to increase the likelihood that the recovery will be long lasting.

COVID-19 has hit the Latino and indigenous communities harder than any other ethnic groups in Sonoma County; they are experiencing more than 70% of local cases. This is largely due to the home and work environments.

These are our fellow residents, many of whom have been carrying out the essential services that have made it possible for all of us to survive the disruption to our daily lives. Our gratitude to these communities must include deep care for their welfare and increased attention to the disparities.

While we recognize the difficult economic impact this virus is having, a healthy economy isn’t achievable without ensuring health and safety for everyone. As we lift shelter-in-place restrictions, it is imperative we protect workers, especially those in higher-risk jobs.

Decisions regarding when and how it is safe to resume activities should be made by public health experts and based on science. Employers need to adhere to the regulations and protect workers, not just their bottom line.

Lack of enforcement will not only undermine all the sacrifice the community has made to date, but tacitly encourage others toward noncompliance. The evidence shows that people without symptoms can spread the disease; therefore, the action of every individual determines the risk to the community.

We are not yet out of the woods. Community spread continues to increase, and cases are still on the rise, with ICUs nearing capacity. Hospital officials cannot guarantee that they will be able to withstand increased demand.

Balancing the needs for preventing the spread of the disease with economic recovery involves hard decisions. The wise course is to make decisions by applying local data and situational awareness to the scientific criteria for the phased lifting of shelter-in-place rules, not to rush to a hasty emotional response. We call on our entire community to put the health and safety of people at the front of our actions.

Naomi Fuchs is the CEO of Santa Rosa Community Health, and Donna Waldman is the Executive Director of the Jewish Community Free Clinic.

