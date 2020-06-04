Close to Home: Getting ready for back to school

As summer arrives, returning to school is usually the last thing on the minds of students and parents. And yet, in this unprecedented year, families are eager to know what school will look like in the fall. They want to know if campuses will reopen so parents can return to work, what learning conditions will be like and, perhaps most importantly, whether it will be safe.

Over the past month, the Sonoma County Office of Education has worked closely with the county’s 40 school districts to address these questions. Ultimately, each district will develop its own plan based on its local circumstances and county health guidance. The office of education will continue to support their efforts to plan for the best learning opportunities possible under these challenging circumstances, which include social distancing constraints and looming budget cuts.

While we are far from having all the answers, I would like to update you on our progress.

First, every school district leader hopes to reopen campuses in August — if it is safe to do so. School leaders recognize the enormous burden placed on parents when school is closed.

Additionally, while schools have done an admirable job building distance-learning programs from the ground up with almost no notice, we recognize that this model does not adequately serve every child. Our most vulnerable students, including those with disabilities, homeless and foster youth and socioeconomically disadvantaged children, lose out when campuses close.

We also recognize that schools play a critical role in maintaining public health within our community. More than 68,000 students attend our public schools; more than 8,000 staff serve them — often in close quarters. Reopening schools will require a careful, deliberate approach.

Schools are subject to and constrained by state and local social distancing orders. What will school look like in the fall? It is impossible to say precisely until we know what social distancing will look like.

For instance, if schools are required to limit the number of children in one classroom to 12 or 16, they may have to offer a hybrid in-person/distance- learning model where children are divided into groups and attend physical classes only two days a week. If schools are allowed to have larger classes that practice strict social distancing, they may be able to bring students back full time, while still offering a distance-learning option to vulnerable students and staff.

Each solution is imperfect and costly. There will be increased cleaning protocols and the need for more school nurses, custodians and possibly teachers. Meanwhile, districts face a roughly 10% cut to their base operating budgets.

This will be a year of unprecedented challenges for educators. We are committed to the task. However, we need time to plan and get the necessary buy-in from employee unions, students and families. While August may seem a long time away, the amount of work needed to prepare for the new school year is immense.

We can use your help. First, share your thoughts. If you are a parent or student, look for ways to share input with your school district regarding your needs and concerns for the fall. Second, advocate for schools: call your state and national representatives. Ask them to make education a priority and provide the financial resources that schools need to make learning safe and positive.

Finally, schools need specific health and policy- related information from our local and state leaders as soon as possible. The Sonoma County Office of Education is advocating for this information and we hope to receive additional guidance by mid-June. This way, districts can work with their stakeholders over the summer to make the changes needed to ensure safety when campuses finally reopen.

Steven D. Herrington is Sonoma County superintendent of schools at the Sonoma County Office of Education.

