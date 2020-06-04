PD Editorial: Fight coronavirus by keeping people fully informed

Sonoma County health officials are finally providing a clearer, more detailed picture of the scope and scale of the coronavirus pandemic.

The information added to the county’s online dashboard this week begins to address some of the questions asked most frequently by people struggling to reconcile the spread of COVID-19 with the economic impacts of the stay-at-home order imposed 2½ months ago.

It’s now possible to look beyond the basics — the cumulative number of infections and genders and broad age categories for the people diagnosed with the respiratory disease.

Sheriff Mark Essick wasn’t alone in his frustration about the lack of detail provided by Sonoma County public health officials. However, his reckless threat to cease enforcement of lawful public health orders could still harm efforts to keep the virus in check if people use it as an excuse to ignore the rules.

For now, county health officials are once again easing stay-at-home restrictions, reopening beaches to everyone on Wednesday and looking to open more stores as well as barbershops and hair salons, and allow in-person church services as soon as this weekend.

Public health officials tapped the brakes on reopening once because the rate of infections jumped after they reopened parks and allowed outdoor dining and some other activities to resume.

Sharing more information is a good way to help people better understand the ongoing threat of this highly contagious disease and the importance of strictly adhering to safety guidelines, including wearing masks and maintaining an appropriate social distance in public.

Among other things, the county’s pandemic dashboard now includes details about the rate of infections and the available capacity in local hospitals’ intensive care units. There also are limited descriptions of where people infected with the virus are employed, their underlying medical conditions and clusters of COVID-19 cases.

The numbers reaffirm that the Latino community has been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus, possibly because so many Latinos continued working in jobs classified as essential that cannot be done from home.

A little more than 75% of local cases recorded through May 31 involved people who were able to continue working after the March 17 stay-at-home order, and it’s clear from the breakdown that many of them have jobs outside their homes.

Fourteen percent work in service and sales, 12% in agriculture, 9% in health care, 8% in manufacturing, 5% in construction and trades and 4% each in landscaping and public safety.

The most common underlying conditions include chronic lung disease, diabetes and cardiovascular disease, but 28% of patients reported no underlying health conditions.

The county also released information about six clusters, outbreaks involving 15 or more infections. Three were connected specific events, the largest comprising 36 cases spread among nine households and three worksites.

More information about clusters and worksites could help people identify risks as stay-at-home orders are relaxed. ZIP code level reports on infections would be far more useful than the vague North, East, South, West and Central labels used by the county.

Epidemiologists are relying on information and data to make decisions about the best response to the coronavirus. And they’re relying on the public to trust their judgment. There have been plenty of rumors and misinformation about infections and unproven cures. The remedy for that is to provide clear, trustworthy science-based information.

