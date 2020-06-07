Skelton: A traffic stop shows police reform overdue

California schools chief Tony Thurmond reacted instinctively when his car was pulled over by a highway patrolman. Thurmond is black. The officer was white.

“I put my hands on the dashboard,” Thurmond told me. “My heart was pounding out of my chest.”

Why was he pulled over?

“The officer never said. I don’t think we were speeding.”

The “why” doesn’t matter in this case. That’s not the point.

The point is that one of the highest-ranking elected officials in this reputed progressive state — the superintendent of public instruction — possesses such an ingrained fear of white cops that he automatically placed his hands on the dashboard to show he wasn’t holding a gun.

How many white guys have felt compelled to do that?

It didn’t happen when Thurmond was a teen. It happened earlier this year, when he was 51.

It’s even more remarkable because Thurmond, riding in the front passenger seat, was being driven home to the Bay Area from Sacramento by a white, plain-clothes California Highway Patrol officer in an unmarked CHP car. They were driving along Interstate 80 at dusk.

When the driver told the patrolman that his passenger was the state superintendent of public instruction, the officer backed off.

Thurmond is about the last person you’d think would be fearful of being stopped by a cop — that is, if he wasn’t black.

“I’m not saying I have ever been harassed by a police officer,” Thurmond emphasizes. “I will not demean police officers. But you betcha that every time one is behind me, I’m scared because of the pattern of black men being pulled over and black men losing their lives.

“It doesn’t matter that I’m a legislator or a state official who’s wearing a black suit. It doesn’t matter my title. I’m seen as a black man. And when I’m pulled over, I need to put my hands on the dashboard. I feel very vulnerable.

“That’s what I’ve taught my children.”

If a high state official harbors that fear, try to imagine how a young black man driving an old wreck must feel.

Thurmond says that the universal feeling of racial discrimination among black people “is what has created this outrage that is boiling over. If this bias happens enough, people are going to become obsessed and angry and that’s what we’re seeing.”

Combine the lifelong experience of racial prejudice with the current stay-at-home virus pandemic, the resulting record job layoffs and the repeated TV footage of an unarmed black man’s neck being crushed by a white policeman’s knee and “all these factors are crashing together,” Thurmond says.

Pollster Mark Baldassare of the nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California agrees. A PPIC statewide survey in February asked adult Californians whether they believed the police treated all racial and ethnic groups fairly.

Roughly two-thirds of white people, Asian Americans and Latinos answered that police treated all races fairly most of the time or almost always.

But only one-third of black people felt that way.

“They don’t trust the police,” Baldassare says. “Their experience is that they’re not treated fairly.”

And after George Floyd’s killing by the white cop, that feeling of unfairness, exacerbated by the pandemic and layoffs, spilled over into nationwide protests in cities of all sizes — mostly peaceful in daytime, with violence and looting at night.