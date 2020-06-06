Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

US loss and Putin’s gain

EDITOR: Who profits from the United States’ loss of trust in our police, our government, the organized international condemnation of our country, the loss of faith of our allies, the discord and division in our nation? The same person who manipulated the 2016 election and put in place the TV showman who tore apart the country: the master puppeteer Vladimir Putin.

With his faithful puppet, Donald Trump (“greed is my way of life”), doing his bidding, aided by Moscow Mitch McConnell, Putin has achieved the goal of reducing the U.S. from a force to be feared to a country so divided and disrupted that he can move with impunity to exercise his domination of weaker neighbors.

Our only hope of changing this situation is the election in November.

ROY MASON

Santa Rosa

County leadership

EDITOR: Maturity, leadership and collaboration — traits we rarely see on the political landscape, but they were obvious over the past weekend. The Board of Supervisors and the sheriff acknowledged shortcomings in the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, put personal attacks aside and focused on moving this community forward (“Sheriff makes unity gesture,” Wednesday).

The novel coronavirus is a new virus, but it is also a challenge not seen before by this generation of leaders. Like a baby learning to walk, the first steps are tenuous and erratic. They are called “toddlers” for a reason. But soon they can walk, and soon after that, they can run.

The board and the sheriff recognize that this community deserves an open and transparent process to balance the health of the community. That health includes those infected with the virus and the stress on families struggling financially. They recognize the inequalities of an essential versus nonessential determination of who can operate. They know that the community deserves clear messaging and education.

Conflict, division and personal attacks fuel the media, but governance requires maturity, leadership and collaboration. Our Board of Supervisors and our county sheriff have shown that they have the qualities to help this community through this crisis.

MIKE MARTINI

Santa Rosa

Rampaging mobs

EDITOR: I am of an age where I have witnessed too many wars and had my fill of pandemics and losses from fires, but never have I been so affected as I am now witnessing so many of our youth turned into rampaging mobs spewing hatred toward law enforcement and our country.

We have been headed toward this for too many years, pandering to our children and allowing others to instill their values on impressionable minds. No wonder many of them equate sex with love, shun religion, seek fulfillment in mob rule and show a lack of common decency.

The death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer was horrendous, but the officer’s superiors are intent on making him pay for it. It, however, doesn’t mean that cities and citizens need to have their stores trashed, looted or burned and streets turned into sewers.

The mob seems to be well equipped with smartphones and loves shoving vulgar signs and gestures at the media, which spend inordinate time on their antics.