Subscribe

Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
June 6, 2020, 12:09AM
Updated 16 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

US loss and Putin’s gain

EDITOR: Who profits from the United States’ loss of trust in our police, our government, the organized international condemnation of our country, the loss of faith of our allies, the discord and division in our nation? The same person who manipulated the 2016 election and put in place the TV showman who tore apart the country: the master puppeteer Vladimir Putin.

With his faithful puppet, Donald Trump (“greed is my way of life”), doing his bidding, aided by Moscow Mitch McConnell, Putin has achieved the goal of reducing the U.S. from a force to be feared to a country so divided and disrupted that he can move with impunity to exercise his domination of weaker neighbors.

Our only hope of changing this situation is the election in November.

ROY MASON

Santa Rosa

County leadership

EDITOR: Maturity, leadership and collaboration — traits we rarely see on the political landscape, but they were obvious over the past weekend. The Board of Supervisors and the sheriff acknowledged shortcomings in the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, put personal attacks aside and focused on moving this community forward (“Sheriff makes unity gesture,” Wednesday).

The novel coronavirus is a new virus, but it is also a challenge not seen before by this generation of leaders. Like a baby learning to walk, the first steps are tenuous and erratic. They are called “toddlers” for a reason. But soon they can walk, and soon after that, they can run.

The board and the sheriff recognize that this community deserves an open and transparent process to balance the health of the community. That health includes those infected with the virus and the stress on families struggling financially. They recognize the inequalities of an essential versus nonessential determination of who can operate. They know that the community deserves clear messaging and education.

Conflict, division and personal attacks fuel the media, but governance requires maturity, leadership and collaboration. Our Board of Supervisors and our county sheriff have shown that they have the qualities to help this community through this crisis.

MIKE MARTINI

Santa Rosa

Rampaging mobs

EDITOR: I am of an age where I have witnessed too many wars and had my fill of pandemics and losses from fires, but never have I been so affected as I am now witnessing so many of our youth turned into rampaging mobs spewing hatred toward law enforcement and our country.

We have been headed toward this for too many years, pandering to our children and allowing others to instill their values on impressionable minds. No wonder many of them equate sex with love, shun religion, seek fulfillment in mob rule and show a lack of common decency.

The death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer was horrendous, but the officer’s superiors are intent on making him pay for it. It, however, doesn’t mean that cities and citizens need to have their stores trashed, looted or burned and streets turned into sewers.

The mob seems to be well equipped with smartphones and loves shoving vulgar signs and gestures at the media, which spend inordinate time on their antics.

The young are supposed to represent our future. I cannot help but shudder.

BARBARA CUNEO

Windsor

Ignoring RP voters

EDITOR: I have watched in disbelief as the Rohnert Park City Council ignored residents’ input regarding district elections to the benefit of their personal political agendas.

Communities of interest in our newly formed 1st and 5th Districts have unanimously voiced their desire to see District 5 sequenced in the upcoming election only to be ignored by a council more interested in blocking the one member who has truly represented our Latino population, Gina Belforte.

The council has violated state law and ignored our general plan. The west side of town is a disadvantaged community. The council doesn’t care.

The map they selected was gerrymandered; three council members live within 1,000 feet of each other.

The larger concern: the welfare, safety and integrity of our community. I watched the presentation of a recent survey in which 1,700 residents responded. Here are the conditions in our town:

— 1,000 citizens couldn’t make their water bill payment.

— 29% need mental health services.

— 35% don’t understand how to negotiate unemployment benefits.

They got no response from the council.

Saying you love this town is different from showing it through your actions. Now isn’t the time for political gain. It’s time to roll our sleeves up, help our residents and do the right thing.

GERARD GIUDICE

Rohnert Park

Time to consolidate

EDITOR: Why does our county need 40 separate school districts with 40 superintendents gobbling money that more teachers will need? We’ll also need smaller classes for safe student separation (“Getting ready for back to school,” Close to Home, Thursday).

Instead of 40 districts with money wasted on administrators who do zilch, why not consolidate to one or two?

If the present districts complain and want local control, they can hire retired teachers who will work for much less and know what to do and how to do it.

ED HARMAN

Santa Rosa

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine