PD Editorial: Trump and Biden both get the internet wrong

President Donald Trump issued an executive order last week cracking down on social media sites like Facebook and Twitter. If implemented, it would end protections those sites have against liability for user-submitted content. Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, dumps on the law, too, albeit for different reasons and to different ends. They’re both wrong.

At issue is Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. That small part of federal law has been called, without much hyperbole, “the 26 words that created the internet.” It allowed websites that hosted user content to moderate for illegal and other problematic content without taking on liability for everything users post. Users are liable, not the platform that hosts them.

That’s always been a dicey balancing act. Newspapers and magazines, for example, are publishers and are liable for what they print. If The Press Democrat printed a letter threatening someone, we could be sued. If Twitter allowed the same content, it could not.

There are, of course, practical considerations baked into all this. Print publications have limited content space and can control it more readily than a website whose user-generated content might be thousands or millions of posts per day. Some accommodation is required.

It’s a fair question, though, whether Section 230 hits the sweet spot for accommodation. The law was written more than 20 years ago to address concerns about content hosted by Prodigy, an online service provider that doesn’t even exist today. The internet now is so much more than in those early days.

Trump and Biden are right to demand change, but they go too far. Revision must be surgical, not blunt.

Trump’s at-times-incoherent executive order would undercut Section 230 and discourage social media sites from doing any moderation at all. The president has a special interest in that goal after Twitter flagged some of his tweets about the George Floyd protests for glorifying violence and added fact-checking links to his tweets about mail balloting. Without some content moderation, the internet would be overrun with falsehoods and worse.

Biden’s approach goes the other way. He would repeal Section 230, removing the protections against liability and forcing every site to engage in strict moderation of posted content. It would silence too much legitimate speech.

Yet the options aren’t just no moderation or overwhelming moderation. Somewhere in between must be room for free discourse. What’s needed is an update of Section 230 that provides a safe harbor for new companies to gain a foothold and compete but also requires big social media companies to try harder to limit problematic content. Incentivizing good faith effort to remove illegal content, scams and international political meddling would be a start. Pulling that off without the government unconstitutionally controlling speech won’t be easy, but it’s a goal to strive for.

How the internet will grow over the next couple of decades is at stake in this debate. There should be greater accountability than now exists, yes, but it cannot become government asserting control of private forums in ways that wouldn’t be constitutional in a public forum.

To that end, Congress should engage with the public and with the technology and legal experts who really understands the nuances of a complex topic, not rely on two guys running for president who have shown they don’t really get the internet.

