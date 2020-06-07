Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

A powerful gesture

EDITOR: Fortunately, Joe Lovell doesn’t reflect the majority of those who live and vote in Sonoma County (“The chief must go,” Letters, Thursday). Lovell’s claim that Santa Rosa police Chief Ray Navarro “kneels in solidarity with rioters … takes a knee with thugs, vandals, and thieves” is false.

According to the article and photos, Navarro and Lt. Jeneane Kucker attended an afternoon protest in Old Courthouse Square and listened to the complaints of the protesters. He was not part of the late-night violence, nor has he endorsed it as Lovell would have us believe.

I, for one, found his gesture powerful and entirely appropriate for the time and place. Unlike the belligerent, divisive, erratic behavior in the White House, Navarro’s leadership shows restraint, diplomacy, and a responsiveness to his community.

PATRICK CORCORAN

Occidental

A hidden bailout

EDITOR: As we have all struggled to deal with the stay-at-home order, some businesses are refusing to return money for services that had to be canceled due to COVID-19. I canceled out-of-state travel plans. Trying to get a refund is nearly impossible since you can’t get reach anyone over the phone and emails go unanswered.

My credit card company ruled in favor of my dispute, but the airline can contest this. So I don’t know if I’ll get my money back. Yet they received a bailout through the CARES Act. Other travel-associated businesses, such as long-term parking outside of airports, simply refuse to refund money, offering only credit vouchers. What happens if they go bankrupt?

In addition, cable companies offering sports packages, such as MLB Extra Innings, still haven’t credited my account after cancellation. They insisted I pay the fee even though the season was canceled and said I would get credited in two-three billing cycles. Upon receiving the next statement, I deducted the amount. They have now charged a late fee.

Dealing with these companies is time consuming. And why should they get to use my money as an interest-free loan?

DIANNE MAHANES

Santa Rosa

Disappearing masks

EDITOR: I was very surprised to read that Dr. Sundari Mase said park users have demonstrated sufficient willingness to abide by masking and social distancing (“Beaches, coastal parks set to open,” Tuesday). Where is that happening?

I have had the same experience as Dr. Sarah A. Seitz at Spring Lake (“Flouting the rules,” Letters, Wednesday). At Foothill Regional Park, when it first opened, everyone wore a mask. Now the vast majority don’t carry a mask ready to wear when encountering someone at close distance. Some trails in the park are very narrow; you may encounter hikers only 2 feet away.

At River Front Park, the scene is the same. Carrying a mask there may not be as important, since, except for a small section, trails are wide and a 6-foot separation is possible.

Is it selfishness? Don’t people care if they infect others? Or is it rebellion against scientists?

VERONICA JOHNSON

Windsor

Question authority

EDITOR: Sheriff Mark Essick is absolutely right to ask for more specific information from Dr. Sundari Mase. The questions he asked in your article are reasonable and could be answered without threatening anyone’s confidentiality. Why are officials so loathe to answer these questions? What public health goal is served by keeping this information secret?