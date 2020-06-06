The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Even Sheriff Essick got a second chance.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“Honey, I know you think you might have the coronavirus, but it’s been 11 weeks now.”

THERESA HAIRE, Petaluma

“OK, OK, I took my temperature. Now will you let me back in?”

RENE FOPPE, Petaluma

“I thought we were supposed to be in this together.”

LEO LANE, Petaluma

“Why do I have to be the one to go show support for the homeless?”

SPENCER GREENE, Santa Rosa

“Didn’t the governor say there was a moratorium on evictions?”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg