Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

June 6, 2020, 12:05AM
Updated 21 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

“Even Sheriff Essick got a second chance.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“Honey, I know you think you might have the coronavirus, but it’s been 11 weeks now.”

THERESA HAIRE, Petaluma

“OK, OK, I took my temperature. Now will you let me back in?”

RENE FOPPE, Petaluma

“I thought we were supposed to be in this together.”

LEO LANE, Petaluma

“Why do I have to be the one to go show support for the homeless?”

SPENCER GREENE, Santa Rosa

“Didn’t the governor say there was a moratorium on evictions?”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine