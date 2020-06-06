The Last Word: This week’s top picks
“Even Sheriff Essick got a second chance.”
BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa
“Honey, I know you think you might have the coronavirus, but it’s been 11 weeks now.”
THERESA HAIRE, Petaluma
“OK, OK, I took my temperature. Now will you let me back in?”
RENE FOPPE, Petaluma
“I thought we were supposed to be in this together.”
LEO LANE, Petaluma
“Why do I have to be the one to go show support for the homeless?”
SPENCER GREENE, Santa Rosa
“Didn’t the governor say there was a moratorium on evictions?”
JIM LANCE, Healdsburg