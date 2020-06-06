Subscribe

Rubin: Trump’s love of military force undermines democracy

TRUDY RUBIN
TRUDY RUBIN IS A COLUMNIST FOR THE PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER.
June 6, 2020, 12:01AM
Updated 25 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

On June 4, 1989, China’s military shot, killed and arrested thousands of pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

Tens of thousands of Hong Kong protesters came out with candles on Thursday in memory of the massacre, despite a Beijing-backed ban on their rally.

Yet Donald Trump, then a 43-year-old real estate magnate, praised the Chinese massacre in 1990. “When the students poured into Tiananmen Square, the Chinese government almost blew it,” Trump told Playboy magazine. “Then they were vicious, they were horrible, but they put it down with strength. That shows you the power of strength.”

The president clearly dreams of such unbridled powers as demonstrations continue over the death of George Floyd.

On Monday, Trump called Vladimir Putin, just before telling U.S. governors by phone that they had to “dominate” or “look like a bunch of jerks.” Perhaps Putin encouraged Trump to use riot police to forcefully clear peaceful demonstrators from Lafayette Square with pepper spray so he could pose for a tin-pot-dictator-style photo op across from the White House. His arm raised with a Bible, Trump was flanked by his chief military adviser, in battle fatigues.

Or maybe, the president was buoyed by another Monday phone call with Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, a Trump clone who hints he’d like his military to take over the country. We know how Trump has repeatedly yearned for a military parade with tanks rumbling down the center of the capitol.

As retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honore, who coordinated U.S. military relief efforts for Hurricane Katrina put it to a TV host, “He’s acting like he’s running Turkey, not the United States of America.”

But Trump is not Xi Jinping, nor are we China or Putin’s Russia, or Turkey where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has imprisoned thousands of peaceful protesters, or an Arab dictatorship such as Egypt, where other thousands of protesters, including journalists and leaders of the Tahrir Square uprising, languish in prison.

I have spent too much time in Iraq, Egypt, Turkey, Syria, Russia and China to confuse those realities with Trump’s reality-show pretensions.

No matter the president’s military fetish, no matter how despicable what happened in Lafayette Square, it is not Tiananmen Square. That’s what Americans must remember and act on as we try to figure out how to move ahead.

That does not mean Trump’s fake show of toughness isn’t dangerous. A normal president would have shown compassion, addressed the nation about racial grievances, invited governors and mayors to work with him. He would have stood beside George Floyd’s brother Terence, who eloquently pleaded for calm, urging that the serious destruction caused by looters (including in minority communities) is “not going to bring my brother back.”

Instead, Trump’s response was to threaten the use of the 1807 Insurrection Act to deploy U.S. troops to cities whether or not mayors and governors consented, an act that has been used only in the most extraordinary circumstance.

However, Trump’s military overreach has been so egregious that it has stirred immense pushback, including from senior retired military officials. Most notably, former defense secretary and retired Marine Gen. James Mattis issued a broadside accusing the president of dividing the nation. “Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime,” Mattis wrote, “who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us.”

The general added that, when he swore to support and defend the Constitution upon joining the military 50 years ago, “Never did I dream that troops taking that same oath would be ordered under any circumstances to violate the Constitutional rights of their fellow citizens — much less to provide a bizarre photo op for the elected commander-in-chief with military leadership standing alongside.”

Mattis’ criticism was echoed by retired Adm. Mike Mullen, a former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Saff. Perhaps from embarrassment, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper distanced himself from Trump’s call to use the military to put down civilian unrest.

What we have seen clearly signals that, unlike in China, or Russia, or Turkey, the military brass is deeply conflicted about a president who wants to use it as a political prop.

Similarly, despite the “send in the troops” call of uber hawks like Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, there is unease among GOP politicians over Trump’s military pretensions. Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich said bluntly that if Trump won’t call for unity and policy accountability from the White House “mayors and governors must.”

Mattis added, “We can unite without him, drawing on the strengths inherent in our civil society.”

This is what separates us from China, Russia, Turkey, Egypt and others, and the way their autocrats use the military to put civilians down. There is a U.S. civil society that can push back against reality-show Trump’s military pretensions, before and during elections. The test for that civil society is now.

Trudy Rubin is a columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine