Rubin: Trump’s love of military force undermines democracy

On June 4, 1989, China’s military shot, killed and arrested thousands of pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

Tens of thousands of Hong Kong protesters came out with candles on Thursday in memory of the massacre, despite a Beijing-backed ban on their rally.

Yet Donald Trump, then a 43-year-old real estate magnate, praised the Chinese massacre in 1990. “When the students poured into Tiananmen Square, the Chinese government almost blew it,” Trump told Playboy magazine. “Then they were vicious, they were horrible, but they put it down with strength. That shows you the power of strength.”

The president clearly dreams of such unbridled powers as demonstrations continue over the death of George Floyd.

On Monday, Trump called Vladimir Putin, just before telling U.S. governors by phone that they had to “dominate” or “look like a bunch of jerks.” Perhaps Putin encouraged Trump to use riot police to forcefully clear peaceful demonstrators from Lafayette Square with pepper spray so he could pose for a tin-pot-dictator-style photo op across from the White House. His arm raised with a Bible, Trump was flanked by his chief military adviser, in battle fatigues.

Or maybe, the president was buoyed by another Monday phone call with Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, a Trump clone who hints he’d like his military to take over the country. We know how Trump has repeatedly yearned for a military parade with tanks rumbling down the center of the capitol.

As retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honore, who coordinated U.S. military relief efforts for Hurricane Katrina put it to a TV host, “He’s acting like he’s running Turkey, not the United States of America.”

But Trump is not Xi Jinping, nor are we China or Putin’s Russia, or Turkey where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has imprisoned thousands of peaceful protesters, or an Arab dictatorship such as Egypt, where other thousands of protesters, including journalists and leaders of the Tahrir Square uprising, languish in prison.

I have spent too much time in Iraq, Egypt, Turkey, Syria, Russia and China to confuse those realities with Trump’s reality-show pretensions.

No matter the president’s military fetish, no matter how despicable what happened in Lafayette Square, it is not Tiananmen Square. That’s what Americans must remember and act on as we try to figure out how to move ahead.

That does not mean Trump’s fake show of toughness isn’t dangerous. A normal president would have shown compassion, addressed the nation about racial grievances, invited governors and mayors to work with him. He would have stood beside George Floyd’s brother Terence, who eloquently pleaded for calm, urging that the serious destruction caused by looters (including in minority communities) is “not going to bring my brother back.”

Instead, Trump’s response was to threaten the use of the 1807 Insurrection Act to deploy U.S. troops to cities whether or not mayors and governors consented, an act that has been used only in the most extraordinary circumstance.

However, Trump’s military overreach has been so egregious that it has stirred immense pushback, including from senior retired military officials. Most notably, former defense secretary and retired Marine Gen. James Mattis issued a broadside accusing the president of dividing the nation. “Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime,” Mattis wrote, “who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us.”