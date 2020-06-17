Subscribe

Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
June 17, 2020, 12:07AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Will anything change?

EDITOR: What will come of the George Floyd protests locally? So far, our public officials haven’t stood up to the forces that protect the police. Law enforcement agencies, police unions and law-and-order citizens form a formidable bubble of protection for bad cops.

Will Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick adopt the use-of-force policy presented last fall by the powerless law enforcement oversight committee? Will local officials create real civilian oversight of law enforcement?

Will they stop the back-scratching charade of local law enforcement agencies investigating each other? Will our district attorney stop making charging decisions on police abuse of force?

The District Attorney’s Office can’t do its job without law enforcement cooperation, and the district attorney can’t get elected without their support. The same district attorney making charging decisions just plain stinks.

Investigations should be conducted by independent outside agencies, and charging decisions should be made by the state attorney general’s office.

Will we see real change come out of the Floyd incident? Unless good cops and local officials get some backbone, probably not.

HUGH HELM

Santa Rosa

Irrational resistance

EDITOR: Elliot Lee Daum asks, logically, what is the big deal about wearing masks, recalling our adjustments to seat belts (“Seat belts and face masks,” Letters, June 5). The answer now, as back then, is it isn’t rational.

It’s a story about a part of our population, mostly male, that experiences rules and guidelines as demands to submit to humiliation. It’s not conscious. It’s old, buried fury from bad early relationships where painful domination was normal. For these guys, Donald Trump represents the good dad who maybe beat me but at least loved me, and I’ll defend him to my death. Dare me. I’ll show you some rage.

While laws and fines eventually forced general acceptance of seat belts, that’s not on our plate yet with masks. Their dads wouldn’t wear no stinking masks. Why should they?

These prideful warriors mistake counsel for control. They reject the shame of it. Will they launch an urban-rural civil war with a wink from Trump? We’ll see.

KAREN MICKLESON

Santa Rosa

Working together

EDITOR: As of Tuesday, we have had 116,500 deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. That is more than one quarter of the coronavirus deaths worldwide, though we have only 4.25% of the world population. We have a problem. No one can look at those facts and call them a hoax or political maneuver.

I beg anyone who is thinking in those terms to please join the rest of the community in trying to control the problem. By working together and making sacrifices, we have had a measure of success in Sonoma County.

Wearing masks and keeping a distance appear to be tickets to greater freedom of movement and a salvation for some of our local businesses. Wearing a mask is inconvenient, but losing a loved one, or one’s business or a job can be devastating.

Maybe working together, we can minimize the tragedies.

MARY BLOM

Santa Rosa

A loss of respect

EDITOR: When law enforcement officers behave as community protectors, they are likely to elicit admiration and be treated with respect. Kids want to grow up and be like them, heroes in cool uniforms. But when they behave toward any segment of the population like sadistic warriors, they are likely to be perceived as enemies and feared or even hated.

The practice of kettling (containment) described in the June 6 paper was attributed to New York law enforcement (“Aggressive shift in police tactics”). It appears also to be what happened here on June 2: herding people into a mass arrest site, questions answered with sarcasm, delivering a generous dose of rough treatment.

Most of the kids out past curfew that night were part of a vigil in remembrance of Andy Lopez, and many of them were nonwhite. Is that why that night was the one on which no warnings were given, no opportunity to leave peacefully and go home, and no explanation provided of why they were being arrested?

I am an old white woman. My experience has been that most law enforcement officers are conscientious and committed public servants. But the events of June 2 make me wonder whether my trust has been naively misplaced.

KATHLEEN JOHNSON

Santa Rosa

Licensing cops

EDITOR: Deputies and police officers aren’t licensed and overseen by the state. As the state licenses and oversees attorneys, doctors, barbers, so too should sheriff’s deputies and police officers be subject to state licensing and oversight.

Licensure would add a level oversight. It would be more efficacious for the state to deal with bad behavior than a police or sheriff’s department. The revocation of a license would prevent a deputy or officer fired from one department from simply joining another department, as is often the case now.

Licensure would add a level of professionalism. Officers and deputies could refuse an order that violates the state’s licensure laws.

Police chiefs and sheriffs could retain existing authority, and they would have an ally with the state license board. When one has a license, one has something to lose, and this alone improves behavior.

RICHARD CANINI

Santa Rosa

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine