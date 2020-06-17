Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Will anything change?

EDITOR: What will come of the George Floyd protests locally? So far, our public officials haven’t stood up to the forces that protect the police. Law enforcement agencies, police unions and law-and-order citizens form a formidable bubble of protection for bad cops.

Will Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick adopt the use-of-force policy presented last fall by the powerless law enforcement oversight committee? Will local officials create real civilian oversight of law enforcement?

Will they stop the back-scratching charade of local law enforcement agencies investigating each other? Will our district attorney stop making charging decisions on police abuse of force?

The District Attorney’s Office can’t do its job without law enforcement cooperation, and the district attorney can’t get elected without their support. The same district attorney making charging decisions just plain stinks.

Investigations should be conducted by independent outside agencies, and charging decisions should be made by the state attorney general’s office.

Will we see real change come out of the Floyd incident? Unless good cops and local officials get some backbone, probably not.

HUGH HELM

Santa Rosa

Irrational resistance

EDITOR: Elliot Lee Daum asks, logically, what is the big deal about wearing masks, recalling our adjustments to seat belts (“Seat belts and face masks,” Letters, June 5). The answer now, as back then, is it isn’t rational.

It’s a story about a part of our population, mostly male, that experiences rules and guidelines as demands to submit to humiliation. It’s not conscious. It’s old, buried fury from bad early relationships where painful domination was normal. For these guys, Donald Trump represents the good dad who maybe beat me but at least loved me, and I’ll defend him to my death. Dare me. I’ll show you some rage.

While laws and fines eventually forced general acceptance of seat belts, that’s not on our plate yet with masks. Their dads wouldn’t wear no stinking masks. Why should they?

These prideful warriors mistake counsel for control. They reject the shame of it. Will they launch an urban-rural civil war with a wink from Trump? We’ll see.

KAREN MICKLESON

Santa Rosa

Working together

EDITOR: As of Tuesday, we have had 116,500 deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. That is more than one quarter of the coronavirus deaths worldwide, though we have only 4.25% of the world population. We have a problem. No one can look at those facts and call them a hoax or political maneuver.

I beg anyone who is thinking in those terms to please join the rest of the community in trying to control the problem. By working together and making sacrifices, we have had a measure of success in Sonoma County.

Wearing masks and keeping a distance appear to be tickets to greater freedom of movement and a salvation for some of our local businesses. Wearing a mask is inconvenient, but losing a loved one, or one’s business or a job can be devastating.

Maybe working together, we can minimize the tragedies.

MARY BLOM

Santa Rosa

A loss of respect

EDITOR: When law enforcement officers behave as community protectors, they are likely to elicit admiration and be treated with respect. Kids want to grow up and be like them, heroes in cool uniforms. But when they behave toward any segment of the population like sadistic warriors, they are likely to be perceived as enemies and feared or even hated.