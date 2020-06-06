PD Editorial: Break the financial ties between cops and prosecutors

A group of California prosecutors has called on the State Bar to forbid district attorneys and candidates for DA from accepting campaign contributions from law enforcement unions. They shouldn’t even have to ask. This should have been the policy all along.

Such contributions and endorsements create at least an appearance and maybe a reality of conflict of interest. Prosecutors must investigate officers for misconduct, especially after an officer shoots someone. It’s hard to remain unbiased if there’s a financial relationship between the union and the DA. The union, after all, stands behind officers and often funds their defense.

The relationship between prosecutors and police is strange if one stops to think about it. They must work closely together, but they are separate. Police investigate crimes and make arrests. Prosecutors rely on the evidence police gather and the testimony they provide to decide what if any charges. They continue working together throughout a trial as they seek a conviction. Law enforcement, meanwhile, often consults with prosecutors on what they can legally do and how to best investigate some cases. Prosecutors know the cops, and cops know the DAs and assistant DAs.

Except that prosecutors also are responsible for reviewing police shootings and other cases involving potential criminal misconduct. That’s hard to do credibly when they know that a decision to charge an officer in a shooting could sour the relationship between the DA’s office and law enforcement.

It’s even harder when there’s money and an election involved. That’s where the letter sent by prosecutors to the State Bar comes in. It was signed by the DAs from San Francisco, Contra Costa and San Joaquin counties and a candidate running to be the Los Angeles County district attorney.

The letter asks the Bar to revise its ethics rules to say that DAs and candidates may not accept donations of endorsements from law enforcement unions. That would create a bulwark against the appearance that police can buy even greater special treatment from their local DA. As the letter noted, “Such a rule change will not only help to avoid conflicts and ensure independence on the part of elected prosecutors, it will also enhance trust in our criminal justice system at a time when it is sorely needed.”

The prohibition, though welcome, wouldn’t stop police unions from mounting independent campaigns for or against a candidate for district attorney. That’s permissible under state campaign finance laws.

This has come up, of course, because of the national debate going on in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hand of Minneapolis police and other high-profile incidents of police killing African Americans. The families of people whom police harm have enough questions about whether a district attorney’s investigation is done fairly. Campaign considerations shouldn’t be part of the discussion.

The Bar should do that, and even go further. Police aren’t the only ones with an interest in gaining the good will of prosecutors. Defense attorneys, too, may contribute to DA campaigns. Cut off that money, too. It’s not as clearly imperative in the current moment, but it’s there.

State Bar rules already forbid attorneys from representing clients with whom they have business, financial or other close relationships. The proposed change is merely an extension of that ideal to campaigns.

