Kristof: What if there were no George Floyd video?

Imagine that no one had shot video of George Floyd being killed by police in Minneapolis. There would have been a bland statement that he had died resisting arrest, and none of us would have heard of him.

Instead, the horror of that video has ignited protests around the world. Racism in that video is as visceral as a lynching.

Yet there is no viral video to galvanize us about other racial inequities:

— There is no video to show that a black boy born today in Washington, D.C.; Missouri; Alabama; Louisiana; Mississippi or a number of other states has a shorter life expectancy than a boy born in Bangladesh or India.

— There’s no video to show that black children still are often systematically shunted to second-rate schools and futures, just as they were in the Jim Crow era. About 15% of black or Hispanic students attend so-called apartheid schools that are less than 1% white.

— There’s no video to show that blacks are dying from the coronavirus at more than twice the rate of whites, or that a result of the recent mass layoffs is that, as of last month, fewer than half of African American adults now have a job.

“There is another kind of violence, slower but just as deadly, destructive as the shot or the bomb in the night,” Robert Kennedy said in 1968 shortly before his assassination. “This is the violence of institutions, indifference and inaction and slow decay. This is the violence that afflicts the poor, that poisons relations between men because their skin has different colors. This is a slow destruction of a child by hunger and schools without books and homes without heat.”

Health statistics bear that out. A black newborn in the United States is twice as likely to die in infancy as a white newborn, and a black woman is 2½ times as likely to die in pregnancy or childbirth as a white woman.

“Racism is nothing short of a public health crisis,” Michelle Williams, the dean of the Harvard School of Public Health, told me. “That reality is palpable not just in the scourge of police violence that disproportionately kills black Americans but in the vestiges of slavery and segregation that have permeated the social determinants of health.

“Racism has robbed black Americans from benefiting from the advancements they’ve fought for, bled for and died for throughout history. That reality manifests in myriad ways — from underfunded schools to the gutting of health care and social programs, to financial redlining, to mass incarceration, to voter suppression, to police brutality and more. And it is undeniably harming health and prematurely ending black lives.”

The Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society said in a statement a few days ago, “Structural racism is more harmful to the health and well-being of children than infectious diseases, including COVID-19.”

Sociologists like Orlando Patterson have noted that while whites increasingly have progressive views about race in general, they often still favor public policies that disadvantage African Americans. For example, they may oppose multioccupancy housing in their affluent suburbs, reducing affordable housing and perpetuating segregation. Or they may support a broken local funding system for education that results in apartheid schools.

“Confinement to segregated, poorly funded schools interferes with children’s life chances,” said Rucker Johnson, a professor of public policy at UC Berkeley, and author of a book, “Children of the Dream,” about integration. Johnson found that U.S. public schools achieved peak integration in 1988 and have since become more racially segregated.