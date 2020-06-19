Subscribe

Friday’s Letters to the Editor

June 19, 2020, 12:07AM

OK, millennials

EDITOR: “OK, boomer.” It’s kind of funny, kind of disrespectful. My generation protested on college campuses (and got shot and killed at Kent State), had sit-ins and were frequently jailed. And we got the Civil Rights and Voting Rights acts passed and the War on Poverty, and helped get a corrupt President to resign, worked on passing the equal rights amendment (it failed) and began a strong feminist movement.

So I look at the young people protesting now and I wonder, how many of you are registered to vote? We have a crucial election coming up, and you need to make your voice heard at the ballot box, not just in the streets. Statistically, your age group votes in very poor numbers. Shame. OK, millennials?

CONNIE KELLOGG

Sebastopol

Compassion fatigue

EDITOR: Why do people become police? Is it to “protect and serve”? Is it to be able to push 75-year-old men to the ground and then pout and quit when told not to or be reprimanded (“ ‘Brazen misconduct,’ ” June 6)?

I believe that many go into law enforcement to be of service. I worked in an emergency department for 11 years and had to leave as I became less compassionate. I said mean things to a repeater alcoholic. After I had time to reflect, and apologize to the patient and my coworkers, I transferred out.

Compassion fatigue is a real thing and affects many. When we can’t see ourselves or loved ones in the face of the other, it is best to reevaluate ourselves, the situation and work.

You should like what you do and be able to smile and care — not knock people down or hit them with a baton or rubber bullets or spray them or kick someone.

I hope all the police officers who feel that righteous rage and indignation on being reprimanded reflect on this police brutality and find a job that gives them joy. This is still America, even as it looks less like it with each passing day.

ANNA BENSON

Santa Rosa

Revisionist history

EDITOR: In the aftermath of the recent Black Lives Matter protests, many cities throughout the world have had statues of illustrious heroes torn down or otherwise removed because they honor persons who participated in or otherwise supported racism. They include Christopher Columbus, Robert E. Lee and multitudes of Confederate officers. Why are others glossed over and ignored?

Did you know that nine U.S. presidents, including George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, owed slaves? And four of the US Supreme Court Justices on the Dred Scott court owned slaves? And Chief Justice John Marshal owned slaves? And Father Junipero Serra, the architect of the California missions, started a system that enslaved thousands of indigenous Native Americans as part of Spain’s policy to expand its empire? He was made a saint.

How do we pick and choose who is to be vilified while others get a pass? What does equal justice for all actually mean?

NORM DICKENSON

Santa Rosa

A reform agenda

EDITOR: In light of these powerful protests, many are asking what we can do locally to bring about meaningful police and societal reform. I would suggest the following.

First, every law enforcement agency in the county must have strong, effective, independent community oversight. It is nationally considered as a best practice. Currently, the only such local agency is the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach, overseeing the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, but it has been underfunded and underempowered since its inception. We must demand the creation and strengthening of community oversight for all police departments.

Further, every law enforcement agency must have a use-of-force policy that includes the “8 Can’t Wait” recommendations proven to reduce police violence. These include banning chokeholds and requiring de-escalation. We can demand that law enforcement funding be tied to use-of-force reforms.

Lastly, while it’s vital that people take to the streets to voice their outrage, it’s equally important that we get in the room where decisions about our lives and institutions are made. We need young folks and people of color in the rooms, at the tables, on the boards and in political offices to propel our society toward justice and equality.

ELIZABETH COZINE

Santa Rosa

Unneeded gas station

EDITOR: A use permit has been requested for a new gas station on the corner of Llano Road and Highway 12. Why would we need another gas station on the corridor to Sebastopol when there is already a Chevron station on the outskirts of Sebastopol?

With a center turn lane, the Chevron station has easy access for traffic in both directions on Highway 12. On the other hand, the proposed gas station has severe entry questions for traffic traveling toward Sebastopol on Highway 12. It appears that the county would have to change the lanes to introduce a central left turn lane. Another possibility would be for westbound traffic to turn left at the traffic light. Then vehicles would need to make another left turn across two lanes of Llano Road, which may have traffic in them waiting for the stop light. How is this going to work all the time?

In addition to all these traffic problems, creating another gas station isn’t going to help our desire to reduce global warming. Let’s hope that this use permit is denied.

JULIAN BLAIR

Santa Rosa

