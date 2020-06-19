Friday’s Letters to the Editor

OK, millennials

EDITOR: “OK, boomer.” It’s kind of funny, kind of disrespectful. My generation protested on college campuses (and got shot and killed at Kent State), had sit-ins and were frequently jailed. And we got the Civil Rights and Voting Rights acts passed and the War on Poverty, and helped get a corrupt President to resign, worked on passing the equal rights amendment (it failed) and began a strong feminist movement.

So I look at the young people protesting now and I wonder, how many of you are registered to vote? We have a crucial election coming up, and you need to make your voice heard at the ballot box, not just in the streets. Statistically, your age group votes in very poor numbers. Shame. OK, millennials?

CONNIE KELLOGG

Sebastopol

Compassion fatigue

EDITOR: Why do people become police? Is it to “protect and serve”? Is it to be able to push 75-year-old men to the ground and then pout and quit when told not to or be reprimanded (“ ‘Brazen misconduct,’ ” June 6)?

I believe that many go into law enforcement to be of service. I worked in an emergency department for 11 years and had to leave as I became less compassionate. I said mean things to a repeater alcoholic. After I had time to reflect, and apologize to the patient and my coworkers, I transferred out.

Compassion fatigue is a real thing and affects many. When we can’t see ourselves or loved ones in the face of the other, it is best to reevaluate ourselves, the situation and work.

You should like what you do and be able to smile and care — not knock people down or hit them with a baton or rubber bullets or spray them or kick someone.

I hope all the police officers who feel that righteous rage and indignation on being reprimanded reflect on this police brutality and find a job that gives them joy. This is still America, even as it looks less like it with each passing day.

ANNA BENSON

Santa Rosa

Revisionist history

EDITOR: In the aftermath of the recent Black Lives Matter protests, many cities throughout the world have had statues of illustrious heroes torn down or otherwise removed because they honor persons who participated in or otherwise supported racism. They include Christopher Columbus, Robert E. Lee and multitudes of Confederate officers. Why are others glossed over and ignored?

Did you know that nine U.S. presidents, including George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, owed slaves? And four of the US Supreme Court Justices on the Dred Scott court owned slaves? And Chief Justice John Marshal owned slaves? And Father Junipero Serra, the architect of the California missions, started a system that enslaved thousands of indigenous Native Americans as part of Spain’s policy to expand its empire? He was made a saint.

How do we pick and choose who is to be vilified while others get a pass? What does equal justice for all actually mean?

NORM DICKENSON

Santa Rosa

A reform agenda

EDITOR: In light of these powerful protests, many are asking what we can do locally to bring about meaningful police and societal reform. I would suggest the following.