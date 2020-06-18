Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

In good hands

EDITOR: For decades, I have shared my experiences in the civil rights movement in the 1960s with students across the educational spectrum. The most engaged students are 12th graders, those students who are a product of our public schools. These 12th graders are well-informed, articulate and aren’t willing to tolerate racism or any form of discrimination. They aren’t a mob.

I thank our public school teachers for imparting to our students the awareness of civil rights and equality for all, and giving these students the tools to clearly express themselves in ways that are heard by others.

Twelfth graders are leading the fight for awareness of gun violence in our public schools, just like the students of my generation led the fight for civil rights. Now, these students are in our streets expressing the anger and frustration felt by our nation of the disparate treatment by police toward people of color.

Now is the time for our community to unite behind those who choose to demonstrate publicly their anguish at embedded societal norms that discriminate against our citizens. The future of our country is in good hands.

CHARLES PRICKETT

Santa Rosa

Rename Fort Bragg

EDITOR: The town of Fort Bragg is in desperate need of a name change ASAP. Sure, there will be some relatively minor expenses for residents, but the cost of keeping the town’s current obnoxiously racist name will be far greater.

First, no self-respecting Californian could possibly justify or countenance any town or city being named after Confederate Gen. Braxton Bragg, who was not only a traitor and a slave owner but an especially intemperate and incompetent military commander as well. That name is nothing to brag about, Fort Bragg.

Second, why would any patriotic American want to set foot in a town named after an anti-American racist traitor to the republic, like Braxton Bragg? Thankfully, Mendocino County has other equally picturesque communities to visit and spend our money in as tourists.

Too bad, Fort Bragg, but you’re not getting another dime from me until you change your town’s name. Here are some non-Confederate, pro-American options for you. Please feel free to choose any one of these as your town’s new name:

Fort Lincoln, Fort Grant, Fort Sherman, Fort Roosevelt, Fort Eisenhower, Fort Patton, Fort Marshall, Fort Bradley, Fort Kennedy or Fort Powell.

JAKE PICKERING

Arcata

Fixing infrastructure

EDITOR: The Trump administration talked about infrastructure repair and replacement early on, but nothing has come of it. Now that we have interest rates so low that even negative rates are contemplated, and since we have record unemployment, and since old dams in Michigan have failed, reminding us that a lot of our infrastructure is old and frail, why don’t we just do it? Or do we need a new administration to focus on our real problems instead of refighting the 2016 election.

LAWRENCE HUDSON

Santa Rosa

Transform, not reform

EDITOR: Elected officials in Sonoma County held a press conference to announce their pledge to create committees to review police policy and procedure. Period. That’s it. Police reform isn’t a common goal of the masses demonstrating in the streets of this county. Transformation of the police is being demanded. Now.