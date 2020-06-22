Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Extraordinary leadership

EDITOR: Dr. Sundari Mase’s extraordinary leadership has saved many lives in our community. Ironically, these steps have led to significant anger and resentment.

Mase is the most fortunate “event” to occur in Sonoma County in 2020. Her intelligent and swift action has saved many lives. As a Sonoma County doctor who cares for hospitalized COVID-19 patients, I’ve held the hands of patients dying from this cruel virus. I wear a mask at home so I don’t spread the virus to my elderly father. Some days, I silently thank Mase for keeping my father alive.

Our economy has been shaken to its core. Mase has wisely planned to prevent new outbreaks, closely trace new cases and maintain hospital readiness. She has allowed measured, safe openings of businesses. It would have been reckless to open any sooner.

Shelter-in-place orders have prevented an estimated 60 million infections in the United States. If Sonoma County hadn’t sheltered in place, I am certain we would have seen thousands of cases and many more deaths.

So we should thank Mase. As opposed to anger and resentment, we should support each other while being safe, cautious and smart.

DR. CHERIE GREEN

Santa Rosa

Missing the meaning

EDITOR: Spencer Humphrey writes: “To say Black lives matter is to once more suggest that there is a difference between Black lives and other lives” (“All lives matter,” Letters, Saturday). This is the exact opposite of what “Black Lives Matter” means.

What it means is that Black lives should matter exactly as much as other lives — no more, no less — even though at the moment in our society they effectively don’t.

“Black Lives Matter” isn’t the opposite of “All Lives Matter” — both things are true — but people who say “all lives matter” (even those with good intentions) aren’t making a sincere effort to understand the meaning of “Black Lives Matter.”

JOHN MASON

Santa Rosa

Authoritarian GOP

EDITOR: Attorney General William Barr talks repeatedly about antifa, an amorphous, leaderless movement of young near-anarchists who occasionally damage property. He forgets to mention the three right-wing terrorists the FBI arrested June 2 in Las Vegas. They planned to use the cover of the George Floyd protests to firebomb a power station, hoping to incite a riot.

Administration officials are very anti-antifa, which implies they’re profa, and “profa” aptly describes the contemporary Republican Party. President Donald Trump wants to “dominate” his fellow citizens and praised the Chinese government’s massacre of protesters in Tiananmen Square. Defense Secretary Mark Esper calls American cities “battlespaces.” Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, expresses his eagerness for an “overwhelming show of force,” perhaps turning Lafayette Park into our version of Tiananmen Square. Trump can perch on a tank among the bodies for a photo op.

Republicans are not conservative. Principled conservatives, like George F. Will, have mostly left the party. A tiny minority are trying in vain to rescue the GOP from its racist and populist degeneracy. Trump, his base voters and the politicians they elect are more accurately characterized as authoritarian. That’s how they view, either explicitly or tacitly, their relationship with the majority of the citizenry.

JACK ZIEGLER