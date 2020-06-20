Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Guns and violence

EDITOR: What we are ignoring is the elephant in the room. We can’t disarm the police while having unlimited access to weapons of war at any gun show or sporting goods store.

This is a federal issue, not a state issue. It is asinine to have different laws in different states when any Tom, Dick or Annie can just walk across a state line with an AR-15. This has become so out of control that I wonder if it can ever be resolved. But it has to start somewhere, and that somewhere has to be at the federal level.

We have no leadership at the presidential level (nor have we had that for over three years), and things are descending into anarchy.

That’s why the people who are demonstrating are being badly treated — the police feel threatened on all sides by the people they are sworn to protect because they are outgunned. I am in no way condoning the brutality demonstrated by some cops, but take it back to where it started to spiral out of control — the insistence of gun rights advocates to be able to own and carry these lethal weapons.

KAY OPPENHEIMER

Santa Rosa

Avoiding the virus

EDITOR: The rise of coronavirus cases in Sonoma County is disturbing. According to The Press Democrat, the number of cases began increasing June 3 and by double digits on 10 of the next 12 days (“Wave of new virus cases rises,” Monday). I am glad that our county is carefully returning to normal. People need jobs, kids need to return to school and everyone needs a return to normalcy.

But this increase is personally alarming because I am a susceptible 81 years old. Health experts unanimously agree the use of masks in public is the best way to decrease the number of cases. Sonoma County officially requires this. I urge everyone to use face masks in public, and I suggest warning or fining businesses that allow their customers to not wear masks until it is safer.

Don’t we all want to avoid future surges?

DAVID MANGURIAN

Santa Rosa

All lives matter

EDITOR: I am so disappointed to hear over and over and over and over that “Black lives matter.” I suspect that will offend some people. I hope it makes them sit up and think. All lives matter, every life matters, anyone’s life matters. To say “Black lives matter” is to once more suggest that there is a difference between Black lives and other lives. That, I think, is the problem. That’s exactly what we need to stop thinking.

SPENCER HUMPHREY

Santa Rosa

History, good and bad

EDITOR: Several years ago, we had a number of protests that resulted in historic statues being removed from public view. Well, it is happening again. Statues are being knocked to the ground or vandalized beyond repair because the masked marauders claim that the monuments glorify slavery, conquest, misogyny, religion and a host of other civil sins. What they don’t know is history. These statues, whether in a park or a museum, can be used to educate. For good or bad, there are lessons to be learned from the bronze and concrete monuments. When they are destroyed, it is akin to saying that the times and circumstances didn’t happen.