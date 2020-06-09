PD Editorial: After protests, get tested for coronavirus

Over the past 10 days and nights, thousands of demonstrators have marched in Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Healdsburg and other Sonoma County communities, joining a tsunami of protests across the country following the killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis.

The demonstrators’ objectives are noble: ending racism and police brutality.

But these protests are taking place in the middle of a public health crisis — a pandemic unlike anything the world has experienced in the past century.

The mega crowds are contrary to public health guidelines calling for people to stay at least 6 feet apart, and many of those present aren’t wearing face masks.

A just cause won’t protect anyone from the coronavirus.

Some, including Gov. Gavin Newsom and the head of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have raised valid concerns that a spike in coronavirus infections could follow the protests.

“I do think there is a potential, unfortunately, for this to be a seeding event,” Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the CDC, warned during a House Appropriations Committee hearing last week.

Redfield urged anyone who participated in a demonstration to have a COVID-19 test — for their safety and the safety of their friends and loved ones.

Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s public health officer, concurred. “If people weren’t able to socially or physically distance, if they weren’t wearing masks, it’s only appropriate that they get tested,” she said Monday, adding that anyone with symptoms or concerns should schedule a test.

Demonstrators aren’t the only ones at risk. Other people have stopped to watch, and police have been present to maintain order and, in some instances, disperse crowds, enforce curfews or stop those who used peaceful demonstrations as cover for looting and other unlawful behavior.

All of them should consider getting tested as well. So should those who have attended the Saturday afternoon demonstrations at Old Courthouse Square against Sonoma County’s stay-at-home order.

Heath officials are recommending that people wait about a week after attending a protest before getting tested, because symptoms typically occur five to seven days after exposures. But symptoms can take up to two weeks to appear, so they are recommending a follow-up test five or six days later even if the first one was negative.

In Sonoma County, there are various options for testing. You can contact your primary care provider, make an appointment online for one of the state’s testing sites (lhi.care/covidtesting) or call 707-565-4667 for an appointment at one of the county’s pop-up testing sites.

Those who choose to protest are exercising their constitutional rights to free speech and assembly. But the virus isn’t interested in their cause, the risk of exposure is heightened in a large group, and COVID-19 is highly contagious.

So be careful, and get tested.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.