Close to Home: Changing education as well as policing

On Friday, following George Floyd’s memorial service in Minneapolis, two days after Minnesota’s attorney general announced that four police officers had been charged with causing Floyd’s death, and four days after President Donald Trump had peaceful protesters violently removed from his path to a church where he said nothing during a photo-op surrounded by white men and one white woman, I was paralyzed by the fear that nothing meaningful would be done to change the way we treat one another in this nation.

Yes, we need systemic reform to our policing practices. But the problem is deeper than that. We must change how we educate our children about race. Youngsters are color blind until they learn otherwise.

I suggest that a new subject be added to all curriculum that tells the history of black America. The struggles, achievements and contributions of black Americans have been left out of the history books.

Introduce all children to other races at the earliest age possible so they will accept their differences. Legislation by retired New Jersey Assemblyman William Payne, dubbed “Amistad,” was adopted in his state and in New York as well. It is a good example of how to get it done.

Changes to our policing system must address recruitment, training and human relations. A refined system of hiring would include higher standards for those entering a profession that should be respected and supported by the entire community and seen as our protectors. To that end, bullies and thugs won’t fit. Those who join the police force to kill, and those who are already in the force, must be weeded out. They cannot belong to such a prestigious organization.

Training must include de-escalation, human relations and just plain humanity beside safety, etc. Our police must understand that the public isn’t their enemy, while the public must see them as friends. Training would teach the truth.

Individual police departments, states, counties and cities can do all or most of this without a mandate, and many do. I suggest, however, that the problems involved with policing require federal legislation, guidance and support throughout the country to bring accountability to all people of this amazing nation. It can be done.

Lynn Woolsey served in the House of Representatives from 1993-2013. She lives in Petaluma.

