PD Editorial: Banning carotid hold is a first step in police reform

Sonoma County’s first post-George Floyd police reform shouldn’t be the last.

Sheriff Mark Essick quietly barred the use of a controversial neck restraint — in effect, a chokehold — that can result in serious injury or even death.

The new policy is a welcome reversal of the sheriff’s decision to allow deputies to continue using the technique following the death of a west county man during a traffic stop last fall.

More than a dozen law enforcement agencies around the country have banned the use of carotid restraints as protests against police brutality have grown larger and calls for reform have grown louder since Floyd died on May 25 in Minneapolis, after a police officer kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes.

The police have a tough job, and most officers are conscientious professionals who don’t abuse their authority. But the increasing militarization of municipal police forces in a country where violent crime has been declining for years is disturbing, and so is the rough treatment of peaceful demonstrators over the past 2½ weeks.

Officers will earn more respect and cooperation by de-escalating tense situations than they ever will by dispensing street justice. And they must never stand by as three Minneapolis officers did while a fellow officer abused someone they were all sworn to protect.

Carotid restraints are especially problematic, having resulted in 103 serious injuries and two deaths in California between 2016 and 2018, according to an analysis by the Los Angeles Times. Not included in that total is the Nov. 27 death of David Ward, a 52-year-old disabled man who was placed in a carotid restraint by a Sonoma County deputy and dragged through the window of his car.

On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the state’s police training program to stop teaching the technique, which cuts off the flow of blood to the brain.

Essick ordered a temporary ban the same day, then made it permanent on Saturday.

In contrast to his May 28 decision, since reversed, to cease enforcement of county health orders pertaining to the coronavirus, Essick didn’t publicly acknowledge the new policy.

Karlene Navarro, who heads the county’s Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Oversight, announced the new policy after learning about it Monday afternoon, and it was subsequently confirmed by a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office.

Police chiefs in Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Rohnert Park Sebastopol, Healdsburg and Cotati also have banned the use of carotid restraints.

The technique would be outlawed under legislation introduced in Sacramento and Washington.

California has taken several steps in recent years to increase police accountability, including raising the standard for using deadly force and rescinding exemptions to the Public Records Act for certain disciplinary records and body-camera video.

A bill introduced Monday by congressional Democrats would lower legal thresholds for pursuing criminal and civil penalties for misconduct, mandate training on racial bias and the duty to intervene when other officers become abusive and establish a national registry to track officers who have been fired for misconduct.

The bill will test the willingness of elected officials to stand up to powerful police unions that consistently oppose transparency and accountability.

Some demonstrators are beginning to call for defunding the police. There’s a smarter approach: changing the culture of policing and increasing public engagement to ensure safety while stamping out egregious abuses. With their new policies on carotid restraints, Essick and the local police chiefs are headed in the right direction.

