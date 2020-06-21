Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Blaming victims

EDITOR: As a physician, I am concerned by the narrative that leaders are using to explain the spike we are likely to see in cases of COVID-19.

Your June 9 editorial (“Attend a protest? Get tested for coronavirus”) should have been titled, “Eat indoors at a restaurant? Get tested.” We are likely to see a spike in cases in the next few weeks, but it seems much more likely to be caused by the rush to reopen indoor businesses than the outdoor protests.

Studies clearly show much lower risk of disease transmission outdoors. I have attended many of the recent protests and have been impressed with the high percentage of people wearing masks and maintaining 6 feet of distance. There was even hand sanitizer provided by organizers of the June 8 protest.

Meanwhile, bars and restaurants are crowded with people not wearing masks.

Sheriff Mark Essick’s disturbing tantrum and the push to reopen businesses has put many more people at risk than these peaceful protests. How dare you try to pin the coming outbreak on black and brown people? Talk about victim blaming.

DR. PANNA LOSSY

Cotati

Making a statement

EDITOR: Like many artists, I love a grand gesture. The mayor of Washington, D.C. made a bold statement when she had her public works department paint “BLACK LIVES MATTER” in front of the White House and declare the area Black Lives Matter Plaza.

Charlotte, North Carolina and Seattle took a different approach. These cities sanctioned volunteer groups to paint the words on their streets. After the letters were blocked out, artists of color and minority artists were invited to paint murals within each letter. Each letter is now a personal expression of what it means to be black or brown or minority, and why their lives matter.

Since Santa Rosa intends to close Fourth Street between B and E streets to vehicular traffic later this month, I would propose our city leaders work with grassroots efforts to create a Black Lives Matter street mural at that location.

Tens of thousands of Santa Rosa and Sonoma County residents have shown their support for the Black Lives Matter movement with peaceful demonstrations and silent marches. Mayor Tom Schwedhelm and police Chief Ray Navarro also have expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement with their words and actions.

Now, let’s put it in writing.

JUDY KENNEDY

Santa Rosa

A hopeful vision

EDITOR: There is a prophetic saying, “In the blood of martyrs the seed of faith is sewn.” This is confirmed in the killing of George Floyd by a police officer. This has awakened us to the extreme depths of violence of some police officers.

The ensuing protests have brought to light the disparity in treatment of people of color in health care and other justice issues. The protests, many of which are led by younger citizens, give me hope for the future of our government.

THERESA UDALL

Santa Rosa

Reforming police

EDITOR: Santa Rosa Mayor Tom Schwedhelm is to be commended for committing to review local police use-of-force policies. Police Chief Ray Navarro should be commended for his pledge to change police practices.