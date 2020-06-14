Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Still at risk

EDITOR: Sonoma County isn’t an island. Our roads teem with thousands of people coming in to or returning from other California counties. In evaluating COVID-19 risk, watching the overall California new cases rates is probably most telling. Those trends aren’t good. While New York peaked in early April and has been on a many-week downward trend, California’s chart is “up and right” — to new record numbers in recent days. There should be no comfort in opening things up around here.

MICHAEL VON DER PORTEN

Santa Rosa

Next step: Vote

EDITOR: I fully support the protests to support minority rights. Our generation protested the war in Vietnam, and we changed our government. We took one critical step — registering and voting. Minority voting turnouts have been disappointing in recent elections a significant factor in the rise of President Donald Trump and his sycophants. This November, vote and you will make a difference.

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

Save Oakmont seniors

EDITOR: I read with anguish over the possibility of 4,700 elderly residents perishing in their vehicles trying to get out of Oakmont and onto Highway 12 (“Third escape route sought,” Thursday).

Santa Rosa Fire Chief Tony Gossner thinks that Oakmont wouldn’t need to be evacuated all at once. Clearly he hasn’t been to Oakmont. So how would he decide who gets evacuated and who should perish? The 2017 fires should be a lesson on how quickly fires move. Oakmont was surrounded by fire on three sides.

Sonoma County lost more than 5,300 homes and businesses and, sadly, several perished in those fires. Two of those homes were in Oakmont, and it has been almost three years, and nothing has happened to keep residents safe.

An egress is a health and safety issue, and the ones who perish will be on the hands of the elected officials who are unable to implement a solution. An additional egress, and widening Highway 12 from Melita Road to Pythian Road must be a high priority. The traffic is unmanageable, and it would provide a safer way out for our elderly residents and those living along the corridor as well.

ANNABELLE PAGE

Santa Rosa

Accountability needed

EDITOR: Have we accomplished anything since Andy Lopez’s death seven years ago? My impression is that endless meetings and protests have yielded a toothless talking shop that has no effective oversight of our Sheriff’s Office.

Meanwhile, a regular stream of deaths and apparent abuses scream for accountability, with no sign that any takes place.

Police cannot police themselves, any more than contractors can provide their own inspections. I long to see elected officials putting teeth into police accountability.

TIM STAFFORD

Santa Rosa

The GOP ticket

EDITOR: Throughout his tenure, Donald Trump has evidenced ignorance and disdain for the multi-faceted functions of our government and the behavioral norms expected from a chief executive. His unwillingness to embrace dissenting points of view and his inability to retain qualified advisers have fostered distrust in our institutions at home and diminished our diplomatic standing in the community of nations.

Now, with the twin crises of the COVID-19 pandemic and the violent unrest following the homicide of George Floyd, Trump’s imprudent actions have intensified our divisions and drawn ire from respected former members of his Cabinet. All of which points to this: Trump is unfit to serve as president of the United States and certainly isn’t worthy of a second term.