Skelton: California’s chance to make a statement about racial justice

The Black Lives Matter movement, galvanized by the police killing of George Floyd, is propelling the once volatile issue of affirmative action onto the November ballot.

California voters will likely again be asked, as they were a generation ago, to answer this question: Is affirmative action necessary to attack racial and gender discrimination — or is it itself discriminatory?

The Legislature may have placed the proposed state constitutional amendment on the ballot anyway. But when a white Minneapolis cop crushed the life out of a handcuffed black man by kneeling on his neck, the measure became practically unstoppable in the state Capitol.

The legislation, Assembly Constitutional Amendment 5, would repeal Proposition 209, a citizens’ initiative that was approved by a comfortable 9-percentage-point margin after a bitterly fought campaign in 1996.

This was the text of Proposition 209:

“The state shall not discriminate against, or grant preferential treatment to, any individual or group on the base of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in the operation of public employment, public education or public contracting.”

But that was 24 years ago. Proposition 209 opponents see a window this year to restore affirmative action in public university admissions, hiring and contracting.

ACA 5 is “going to be awfully tough to beat,” says Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, an outspoken supporter, referring not only to its prospects in the Legislature but on the ballot.

Gonzalez, the chairwoman of the Legislative Latino Caucus, recently tweeted this strong message to other lawmakers: “I don’t want to see a single one of my fellow legislators post about #blacklivesmatter but not vote on #ACA5. … Black lives matter in government contracting and college admissions, too.”

Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, D-San Diego, the chairwoman of the Legislative Black Caucus, is the principal author of ACA 5. What Floyd’s killing and resulting nationwide protests against police brutality have done, she says, is awaken many white people to racism.

“People look at me and say, ‘There’s no racism,’ ” she says. “ ‘Everyone is equal.’ And maybe black people they know are professionals who have pretty good lives. Racism is dismissed as not valid. ‘It was a long time ago and doesn’t apply today.’

“At least with the George Floyd incident, people have a chance to see the brutality. It has made people stop and think. I now don’t have the same tough job trying to convince them. It should help me get this out” of the Legislature.

Both legislative leaders — Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, and Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, D-San Diego — are pushing the proposal.

“I absolutely support giving California voters the opportunity to right this historical wrong,” Atkins emailed me.

Gov. Gavin Newsom also has embraced the measure. But the only role he has in the fight is to lobby for legislative votes, which he apparently hasn’t done. Proposed constitutional amendments require a two-thirds vote of each legislative house, but not a governor’s signature.

The Assembly overwhelmingly passed the measure Wednesday and sent it to the Senate. Representatives of the black, Latino, women’s, Jewish and LGBTQ caucuses all advocated its passage, denouncing Proposition 209.

Weber contended Proposition 209 has “deprived women and people of color of a level playing field” and fostered racial inequality.