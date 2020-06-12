Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Comparing protests

EDITOR: Hey, you. You flag-waving, gun-toting, mask-hating patriot. Remember how proud you were to see people who looked just like you storm the Michigan statehouse demanding to be able to get a haircut and gather without a mask?

They were defending your rights. They were standing up for you against the oppression of an out-of-control government. They were practicing their right to assemble and protest, an American tradition guaranteed by the Constitution.

Now, look around you. Do you see that the people marching in most American cities, and in many other countries, are doing exactly the same thing? Do you feel the same pride that fellow Americans are standing up for each other?

Yeah, I know. A small percentage of the crowd is damaging property or looting businesses. Equating all demonstrators with those few is like blaming every gun owner when someone is shot. You don’t do that, right?

There is ample evidence that, even though the Constitution demands it, not all Americans are treated equally. You, as a proud American, should be able to see that and want positive change. God bless America.

LEW LARSON

Sebastopol

Hiring a sheriff

EDITOR: Sheriff Mark Essick’s recent flip-flopping is the sort of arbitrary, capricious application of the law that people of color have been complaining about for decades. Now that it endangers everyone in the community, it becomes more evident to all of us.

What can we do? One reasonable approach to address the inherent lack of accountability of sheriffs across the state is to muster the political will to change the state constitution so that this position is no longer an elected position. Instead, the sheriff should be hired by and be accountable to the Board of Supervisors. Just as cities hire and fire chiefs of police depending on the quality of their performance.

This was a recommendation brought up to and rejected by the county task force on the shooting of Andy Lopez. However, I have personally urged state Sen. Mike McGuire to inquire among his colleagues in the Legislature if there is any support for such a recommendation. I encourage you to do the same.

FRANCISCO H. VAZQUEZ

Windsor

Removing monuments

EDITOR: Good grief, enough is enough. Where does this madness stop? Taking down monuments in Virginia and Alabama for a feel-good, stopgap for ending racial inequality (“Removal of Lee statue anticipated,” Friday). Then let’s destroy all structures built around the world since 5000 B.C., in what we call our modern era. If we continue on this path we are very ripe for history to repeat itself in the future. Be aware, history always repeats itself.

CHARLIE BECK

Bodega Bay

Justifiable rage

EDITOR: On June 2, you wrote “nothing on the eight-minute video justifies the looting and vandalism that followed” (“Violence in the street won’t deliver justice”). While that is a commonly accepted response to property destruction that I cannot disagree with on its face, I find that my heart cannot condemn some of those actions or the anger and frustration behind them.

Our country, our civil society, has had our figurative knee on the necks of people of color for hundreds of years. We have had our knee on access to free and equal education. We have had our knee on access to economic advancement through denial of home ownership and loan opportunities. We have had our knee on access to equal employment opportunities.