PD Editorial: Court protects farmers from herbicide drift

Anti-GMO activists heralded the decision as a win in their long-running fight. It’s not. Rather, the court’s decision was a victory for liberty and the notion that one’s right to spray chemicals ends where those chemicals harm neighbors’ crops and the public’s lands.

The case dealt with the herbicide dicamba, which kills not just weeds but also many desirable plants. Farmers have used it for decades. Because it was so potent, though, they limited its use to clearing fields before planting crops or before newly planted crops sprouted.

Then, in 2016, the Monsanto company developed genetically modified soybean and cotton crops that could resist dicamba. That meant farmers could spray their GMO fields to keep the weeds out without harming their crops.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, under the Obama administration, granted conditional approval to use dicamba like that for two years. As that expired, under the Trump administration, the EPA granted another two years. By then three companies were manufacturing dicamba-based herbicides.

The problem is that containing the herbicide onsite is nearly impossible. If the wind is blowing too hard, if there’s a temperature inversion, if it’s too warm, if the spraying equipment is moving too fast, then the dicamba can drift onto neighboring property where it damages or kills crops, trees and other vegetation. That, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded, is unacceptable. One farmer’s decision to work with GMO crops and spray an herbicide shouldn’t have devastating effects on her neighbors.

In reviewing the evidence, the court found that the EPA had understated or ignored evidence showing the risks. It also ignored evidence that the restrictions placed on how to spray the herbicide were unenforceable and so onerous to follow that farmers inevitably would violate them. Since the 2016 approval, millions of acres have been reported damaged by dicamba drift.

The court found more than just environmental harms, too. Farmers whose crops were damaged might be forced to buy the resistant crops. That’s good news for Monsanto, which has since been acquired by Bayer, but not so much for farmers who prefer to have a choice in what they grow. The social fabric of rural communities also was endangered. Tensions would escalate quickly if one farmer’s herbicide started killing another farmer’s crops.

“The EPA entirely failed to recognize the enormous social cost to farming communities where use of dicamba herbicides had turned farmer against farmer, and neighbor against neighbor,” the court wrote.

Federal law requires the EPA to consider environmental, economic and social costs in its analysis when approving herbicides. It did not in this case.

The court did not endorse the overzealous agenda of those who would forbid the use of GMO crops. If dicamba could be safely contained this case would have gone another way. No, this was a court standing by the proposition that a farmer’s livelihood, public lands and rural communities should be secure from the selfish disregard of a few people and the companies willing to supply them with potentially dangerous products.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.