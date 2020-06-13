The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Since I have to dress like this, I thought I might as well pretend to be a dentist.”

BRIAN NARELLE, Rohnert Park

“Maybe next time you’ll take our advice and do some flossing.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“Looks like a White House molar back there. It wants a crown.”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma

“Hmm, did you eat a lot of sweets during the shutdown?”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“There’s as much rot in here as there is in Washington.”

DOUG PILE, Healdsburg

“We’re gonna need more PPE, hero badges and a fracking license.”

SHIRRYL BAYLESS, Sonoma