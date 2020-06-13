Martelle: Strip slavery soldiers’ names from military bases

It never made much sense to affix Braxton Bragg’s name to one of the U.S. Army’s major installations, Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

Bragg, born in 1817 to North Carolina slave owners, eventually owned his own plantation in Louisiana, which didn’t exactly set him apart at the time of American history. He also had a mixed history as a military leader.

But the biggest knock against him is that after some 20 years in the U.S. Army, including participating in the Second Seminole War (where he didn’t see action) and the Mexican-American War (where he did), Bragg became a major figure in the Confederate army during the Civil War.

So, yes, Fort Bragg is named for an enemy combatant.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told Politico on Monday that, after initially opposing the idea, he is now open to discussing renaming Fort Bragg and nine other installations bearing the names of Confederate war heroes.

Good. Get discussing.

The Los Angeles Times Editorial Board joined the earlier nationwide calls to remove statues glorifying the leaders of the secession movement that brought the nation to ruinous war in 1861. They must be removed from publicly owned spaces — municipal parks, streets, etc. — not as an act of revisionism, but as a corrective to the whitewash of Confederate sins that began during Reconstruction and accelerated during the Jim Crow era.

(Interestingly, the city of Fort Bragg on the Mendocino coast was also named for Bragg, but that came in 1857 and by a soldier who had served under Bragg before his acts of treason. There’s an interesting discussion to be had about whether the city should change its name, too.)

Most of the statues, such as the controversial Robert E. Lee behemoth in Richmond, Virginia, that is now the subject of a court battle, were erected in campaigns to rehabilitate the image of the Confederacy, and as an act of intimidation against African Americans demanding equal treatment. The memorials tied into the romanticized “Lost Cause” narrative that secession and the Civil War were about states’ rights in the face of “Northern aggression,” and in defense of Southern honor and way of life.

Never mind that the Southern way of life was built on a race-driven system of slavery built on a belief in white supremacy.

“For an organization designed to win wars to train for them at installations named for those who led a losing force is sufficiently peculiar, but when we consider the cause for which these officers fought, we begin to penetrate the confusion of Civil War memory,” retired Army Gen. David Petraeus wrote for the Atlantic on Monday. “The irony of training at bases named for those who took up arms against the United States, and for the right to enslave others, is inescapable to anyone paying attention.”

“Irony” is an understatement. In taking up arms against the U.S., those generals and soldiers committed treason. It makes no sense to have their names affixed to military bases now.

And to continue to honor those who sought to destroy the union in defense of such an abominable institution as slavery sends a signal to African Americans that they still don’t count as full members of a white-dominated society.