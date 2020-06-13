PD Editorial: Make sure students are safe from more than COVID-19

Local school officials are planning for some form of K-12 reopening in mid-August, and they’re developing strategies to minimize the risk of COVID-19 spreading among students and staff. The coronavirus isn’t the only virus they should worry about, though. Schools also should prepare to send kids home who aren’t up to date on their immunizations.

When people mention vaccines these days, it tends to be part of a conversation about when we’ll have one for COVID-19. That could be months or even years away. And when it is available, given too many Californians’ skepticism about vaccines in general, there’s every chance that some people will refuse to receive the immunization, allowing the virus to continue spreading, albeit among a smaller group of people.

Even as we wait for that vaccine, other viruses circulate. COVID-19 might be the pandemic of the decade, but it doesn’t prevent diseases like measles and chicken pox from spreading.

That has Assemblyman Marc Levine of San Rafael and some of his fellow Democratic lawmakers understandably worried as schools prepare to reopen. Under the best circumstances, immunization rates among California students aren’t great. Marin and Sonoma counties tend to fall around the middle of the pack.

And these aren’t the best circumstances. While the state’s health care systems geared up for coronavirus, some primary care went on hold, including annual exams at which children might have received their shots. Some parents also were reluctant to take their kids to hospitals and clinics where they might be exposed to COVID-19.

All of which means that a state that already was behind the curve on child immunizations almost certainly has slid further back. That places not just the children whose families don’t vaccinate at risk but also the wider population, which includes people who cannot receive vaccines or for whom a vaccine simply didn’t take, though in the latter case there’s no way to know that.

“While we must be vigilant in our efforts to flatten the curve and reduce COVID-19 infections, efforts to address this current public health crisis should not cause another public health crisis because children are not being properly vaccinated against a range of preventable diseases,” Levine and his colleagues wrote in a letter to the state superintendent of public instruction.

The school year is a helpful check on parents who don’t seek medical exemptions from vaccines for their children but rather aren’t as dogged about keeping up with them as they should be. If the school year launches with many students still in remote learning, that important verification could slip, leaving people at risk.

The state has already issued some guidance for opening schools in a couple of months, and Sonoma County put out its own recommendations for educating 70,000 students in 40 local districts. There will be social distancing in classrooms, screening for symptoms at the door and continued distance learning. The plans also should build in strategies for making sure all students catch up on their immunizations. The last thing California needs is a new outbreak of measles or some other preventable disease on top of the coronavirus pandemic.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.