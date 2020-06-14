Gitlin: This isn’t a replay of 1968 — it’s 1969

The chief shock reverberating through the Nixon administration came from the protest’s sheer numbers and social breadth. Today, obviously, the issue is different and the outcomes are still under construction. The Moratoriums were explicitly antiwar; the demonstrations of 2020, under the rubric Black Lives Matter, protest police brutality against African Americans. But the outpourings rhyme in several crucial respects: the geographic and social range of the protests (2,919 as of Wednesday); their popularity among the larger public (in 1969 this was especially remarkable, given the fact that militant-turning-violent antiwar demonstrations were widely despised); the attention and support from mainstream politicians, clergy and the press; and the political effects, even if 2020’s are still unfolding.

Talk about widespread. Consider Corbin, home of Kentucky Fried Chicken, where six peaceful Black Lives Matter rallies took place within a week and a half: The nonpartisan mayor of this small eastern Kentuky town, Suzie Rasmus, calls herself “a centrist at heart” who was “heartbroken” at the murder of George Floyd. She spoke at a candlelight vigil. “Police participated in two of them,” she told me. “The first night, the police chief knelt in prayer. It hurts my heart and it hurts their hearts too.” According to the local paper, a few hecklers showed up but “there were far more expressions of support.” Corbin was one of America’s many “sundown towns” that once excluded blacks; in October 1919, a white mob forced the town’s black residents onto a freight train and shipped them out of town.

History rhymes, but it doesn’t repeat. In 1969, as today, new leaders came forward, new tactics were deployed, and thoughts turned to the perennial problem of what next. This year, during a presidential campaign, those plans center not only on police department reforms but on voter registration, turnout mobilization, lobbying, legislating and political campaigns. A culture of solidarity forms, perhaps partly because Americans have already rehearsed social cohesion with social distancing and mask-wearing to ward off the coronavirus. Surprising allies and defenders crop up. In 1969, no one could have imagined that the First Amendment right of demonstrators to unimpeded assembly would win the strenuous support of so many retired military leaders. One retired military official called these past few weeks “a precipice moment.” Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, marched with protesters last weekend, echoing the cross-aisle reach.

What kind of effects do such outpourings have? Many, and often backstage, with relative weights that are hard to measure. The Moratorium forced Nixon to scale back “Operation Duck Hook,” a major planned escalation in Southeast Asia, which included the possible use of nuclear weapons. The operation and the cancellation were, of course, kept secret at the time.

Today, the public not only sides with peaceful demonstrators (and against looters and vandals) but agrees that police practices must be reformed, even that our criminal injustice system must be “reimagined,” though few want to see the police wholly disbanded. All manner of reforms are publicly proposed and vigorously debated at local and state levels — and just as vigorously resisted. The unspoken motto is: Try reforms at home. Results may vary.

Mood comparisons are of course imprecise, just as political contingencies are incalculable, but if anything, the hope for change is greater today, even as the president digs in. The presumptive Democratic nominee for president, Joe Biden, embraces the spirit of the protest if not all the measures that activists put forward. The election campaign will be recast, at least for a while, as a fight between Trump’s contempt and Biden’s compassion; between Trump’s bombastic ignorance and Biden’s respect for professional knowledge; between Trump’s paranoid conspiracy theories and Biden’s declaration: “We must urgently root out systemic racism, from policing to housing to opportunity”; between disrespect and respect for human rights.

Reform efforts will not flow evenly or sweetly. Provocations from the right, and the administration, and possibly a few freelance rioters, may tilt the course of events. Some backlash is likely, although it is not yet showing up in the polls. You’d have to be smoking something extra strong to be confident that major police revamps are about to sweep the country. The 2022 midterms will open up new opportunities for right-wing panic and vengeance. Defenders of armed federal intervention, like Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, will not go quietly. History proceeds by fits and starts. But in a way almost no one imagined possible one month ago, it proceeds.

Todd Gitlin is a professor of journalism and sociology at Columbia University. He is the author of “The Sixties: Years of Hope, Days of Rage.” From the Washington Post.

