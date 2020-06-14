Gitlin: This isn’t a replay of 1968 — it’s 1969
When windows are smashed, shops go up in flames, looters ransack and police open fire, the collective psyche automatically clicks over to 1968 — in particular, to April, after Martin Luther King Jr. was shot down in Memphis and more than 100 American cities burst out in riots (or, as many participants preferred to call them, rebellions). Governors called in the National Guard, 43 people were killed, more than 3,000 were injured, and some 20,000 were arrested. The conservative journalist Bill Whalen writes of reading “1,968” articles comparing this year with 1968.
Yes, there is something of 1968 in 2020. But the 1968 synapse oversimplifies greatly. The uprising underway now signals a vastly more popular and widespread movement reminiscent of the great outpouring of anti-Vietnam War action in October and November 1969, under the aegis of a national project called the Moratorium, which, amid outrage long in the making, cried out: Enough.
Even as the country’s largest radical organization of the 1960s, Students for a Democratic Society, broke up into warring “revolutionary” factions, the majority of war opponents, rallied by unsung leaders, turned to congenial tactics. The issue was different from today’s, but the ecumenical spirit, the resolve and the conviction about the need for a new political start were similar. Then as now, the rallies expressed both solidarity and self-interest. In 1969, with the draft in force, many in the Moratorium crowds had a huge personal stake, though many did not. Today, black protesters have the most obvious stakes, but whites in the far-flung crowds, under a broad range of leaders, are also moved selflessly and morally.
The Moratorium was widespread, politically heterogeneous, mostly middle class, largely white but cross-racial, and, contrary to President Richard Nixon’s White House propaganda, effective. On Oct. 15, 1969, in major cities and small towns across the country, some 2 million Americans opposing the Vietnam War turned out for rallies, vigils on town greens, church services, petition drives and speeches. Church bells tolled for the dead. High schoolers walked out. Black armbands appeared everywhere. Respectability was the hallmark. All of these demonstrations were nonviolent. (In front of the White House, police cracked down on some black activists.) Families were shaken.
One National Security Council official, William Watts, taking a break from writing Nixon’s forthcoming speech announcing a major escalation in the war, walked out of the West Wing and onto the lawn — only to see his wife and children march by in the antiwar crowd, each holding a candle. “I felt like throwing up,” he said later. “There they are demonstrating against me, and here I am inside writing a speech.” No comparable remarks have been heard from the West Wing of 2020. Seven months later, Watts and other staffers would resign over Nixon’s expansion of the war to Cambodia.
Another million or so antiwarriors took part in the second Moratorium, again nonviolent, except for a militant, riotous offshoot in Washington that was met with tear gas by the D.C. police and unsurprisingly ate up a lot of media space. In the White House, while professing to be unfazed, Nixon is said to have joked that helicopters should overfly the demonstrators to blow out their candles. As it happened, President Donald Trump’s helicopters did fly overhead to disperse a nonviolent crowd this month in Washington, where earlier that day the police used rubber bullets, smoke canisters and pepper spray to clear the way for a presidential photo op in Lafayette Square in front of the White House.