Close to Home: The world as I see it, and as I want it to be

ESSENCE BAILEY
ESSENCE BAILEY IS A SENIOR AT RANCHO COTATE HIGH SCHOOL.
June 14, 2020, 12:13AM

“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin, or his background, or his religion. People must learn to hate and if they can learn to hate they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart then it’s opposite.” — Nelson Mandela

My name is Essence Bailey and I am 16 years old. I am a high school varsity athlete and attend honors and AP classes at my school. I understand my privilege in being able to say that and acknowledge that not all black youth are able to make statements as such. Along with my other privileges I have the opportunity to speak for those who can’t.

Many people have asked me how I’ve been feeling during these last couple of weeks. Some don’t understand how difficult of a question that is to answer as a young black girl who goes to a predominantly white school and has all her life, who is a teenager, but most importantly as someone who has been thinking about the black lives in America since 2012, due to Trayvon Martin’s death when I was only 9.

The only way I could answer that question is to say I’m feeling every emotion you could think of all wrapped into one. It’s unexplainable. What I can say is that I am confused and overwhelmed. I’m confused why I have been learning about white history and white history only since I stepped foot into school. I’m confused why those in opposition feel the need to verbally attack me, text me to tell me I am in the wrong or how they are oppressed. I’m confused why I don’t want revenge, but rather to just be treated like a human being, and that all in itself is overwhelming.

I fear to go outside during these times, and not just because of the pandemic, but because I know my life is at risk, which is something many people fail to understand. I don’t want to be the Breonna Taylor, the George Floyd, the Trayvon Martin or the Ahmaud Arber. I will say it again. I don’t want to be the Breonna Taylor, the George Floyd, the Trayvon Martin or the Ahmaud Arbery. We know their stories, but the worst part is that those four I mentioned are not part of the thousands that don’t get recognition.

But as easy and effortless it was to take the lives of those individuals for nothing more than pure racism and unjust police brutality, that could be me or any other black individual you see walking down the street. It should be just as easy to see the common issue in each case and fix the problem, because these are human lives that we are talking about!

I want to focus on my college applications, my goals in life and how much joy my friends and family bring to me, but until black lives matter to this broken system or the people I go to school with, I have to focus on the lives of the people in the black community. It’s been deeply rooted in me since day one that I make a difference in this world, and I should not be deprived of everything I have worked for because the skin I am in is considered a weapon.

Black lives are worthy and will forever be worthy, but until we are acknowledged and genuinely cared for we have no other way of getting your attention than to speak out in the ways we were taught by the system. And if this is how we view our system, who is really the problem?

I should not have to go to school and fear the white supremacist that sits near me and feel that I have no one to talk to about the comments that he secretly makes to me. In kindergarten, I should not have felt compelled to call the peach-colored crayon the skin-color crayon, because that is nowhere near my skin color. I should not have to stand up for myself at school, and when I report someone for racist encounters know I will not get help. I should not have to be a 16-year-old girl telling people who are supposed to inspire me that what they’re doing is wrong. No one should have to grow up in a community where they don’t feel safe due to the way they see others being treated versus them, only because of the difference in skin color.

This is not something hard to change, but there has been an unaware practice of microaggressions that society thrives off of, because of the history I learned in my classroom. I know there needs to be a change, and you know it too. We all need to do better in order for our black fathers, black mothers, black people to feel the change and live their lives with the same ease that white people are able to.

So I ask all of you to go back to your schools, home and jobs and work as change agents to implement plans of action, to open the eyes of those who refuse to see what’s going on.

Essence Bailey is a senior at Rancho Cotate High School, and this commentary is adapted from a speech she delivered Monday at a Black Lives Matter event at the Sonoma County Hall of Justice.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

