Close to Home: The world as I see it, and as I want it to be

“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin, or his background, or his religion. People must learn to hate and if they can learn to hate they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart then it’s opposite.” — Nelson Mandela

My name is Essence Bailey and I am 16 years old. I am a high school varsity athlete and attend honors and AP classes at my school. I understand my privilege in being able to say that and acknowledge that not all black youth are able to make statements as such. Along with my other privileges I have the opportunity to speak for those who can’t.

Many people have asked me how I’ve been feeling during these last couple of weeks. Some don’t understand how difficult of a question that is to answer as a young black girl who goes to a predominantly white school and has all her life, who is a teenager, but most importantly as someone who has been thinking about the black lives in America since 2012, due to Trayvon Martin’s death when I was only 9.

The only way I could answer that question is to say I’m feeling every emotion you could think of all wrapped into one. It’s unexplainable. What I can say is that I am confused and overwhelmed. I’m confused why I have been learning about white history and white history only since I stepped foot into school. I’m confused why those in opposition feel the need to verbally attack me, text me to tell me I am in the wrong or how they are oppressed. I’m confused why I don’t want revenge, but rather to just be treated like a human being, and that all in itself is overwhelming.

I fear to go outside during these times, and not just because of the pandemic, but because I know my life is at risk, which is something many people fail to understand. I don’t want to be the Breonna Taylor, the George Floyd, the Trayvon Martin or the Ahmaud Arber. I will say it again. I don’t want to be the Breonna Taylor, the George Floyd, the Trayvon Martin or the Ahmaud Arbery. We know their stories, but the worst part is that those four I mentioned are not part of the thousands that don’t get recognition.

But as easy and effortless it was to take the lives of those individuals for nothing more than pure racism and unjust police brutality, that could be me or any other black individual you see walking down the street. It should be just as easy to see the common issue in each case and fix the problem, because these are human lives that we are talking about!

I want to focus on my college applications, my goals in life and how much joy my friends and family bring to me, but until black lives matter to this broken system or the people I go to school with, I have to focus on the lives of the people in the black community. It’s been deeply rooted in me since day one that I make a difference in this world, and I should not be deprived of everything I have worked for because the skin I am in is considered a weapon.