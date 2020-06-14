PD Editorial: The road from demonstrations to police reforms

After witnessing more than a week of street demonstrations, elected officials and police chiefs from across Sonoma County stood together and promised a new community-driven approach to law enforcement.

If they deliver, Wednesday’s news conference may be remembered as a pivotal moment.

However, the real test of their commitment lies ahead.

A county task force formed in the wake of raucous protests 6½ years ago, after a sheriff’s deputy shot and killed 13-year-old Andy Lopez, recommended an independent watchdog agency to review Sheriff’s Office investigations of critical incidents, including officer-involved shootings.

The task force, which hosted a series of public meetings, also called for a community advisory council to monitor trends and suggest policies and best practices for the Sheriff’s Office.

The recommendations were adopted, but it hasn’t been smooth sailing.

Relations between the Sheriff’s Office and Jerry Threet, the first director of the watchdog agency, were decidedly frosty. The advisory panel’s recommendations went nowhere, and two county supervisors complained that its efforts to shape law enforcement policy were misplaced.

Santa Rosa introduced its own version of civilian oversight after the Andy Lopez demonstrations. The city hired a private attorney in 2016 to review internal investigations of complaints against officers and use-of-force incidents. He was fired two years later when he publicly criticized the city’s handling of homelessness.

The Santa Rosa police auditor job remains unfilled. The county has a new oversight officer and a reconstituted advisory council, which plans to review use-of-force policies implemented by sheriffs around the state.

Threet, meanwhile, drafted an initiative to expand the authority of his old office, but the coronavirus stymied signature- gathering efforts.

Supervisor Susan Gorin, speaking at Wednesday’s news conference, announced that Threet’s proposal will be considered during the county’s review of law enforcement policies.

We recount this recent history as a reminder that friction between law enforcement and the public, especially people of color, didn’t start with George Floyd, the African American man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes. And reform efforts often run up against institutional resistance to change.

The California Legislature has passed several landmark reforms in recent years, cracking down on racial profiling, mandating the release of body-camera video and raising the threshold for using lethal force. More changes may be coming. There’s also reform legislation in Congress, and a case pending in the U.S. Supreme Court that could make it easier to sue rogue cops.

But cultural change will start at home, with police departments recruiting more officers from their own communities, including women and minorities, and adopting practices that build trust and cooperation between police and the public.

Some of that already is happening here, with community policing programs and neighborhood units like Santa Rosa’s downtown team.

On Wednesday, Gorin and the local mayors promised to name committees to review use-of-force policies and other law enforcement procedures. They also should discuss whether noncriminal matters, and perhaps some petty crimes, could be handled outside of traditional law enforcement, and the Obama administration’s recommendations for 21st- century policing.

But these can’t be closed-door subcommittee meetings. This needs to be a public process. The community advisory council could play a role for the county, and the Andy Lopez task force offers a model for cities planning their own reviews. Organizers of the local demonstrations, such as 18-year-old Joy Ayodele, deserve a seat at the table.

The demonstrations may be tapering off. But the public expects a change in the way law enforcement operates, especially in minority communities.

There is no turning back.

