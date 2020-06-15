Bacevich and Sjursen: Rename the Army posts after these 10 deserving soldiers

The United States must be the only nation in the world that names military posts after traitors. The police killing of George Floyd has brought renewed attention to this absurd practice, in which U.S. Army and Army National Guard installations across the South bear the names of secessionist generals, most of them West Pointers, who fought to uphold slavery during the Civil War.

The moment to end this practice has arrived. The Army should take the opportunity to end this offensive tradition and ensure the namesakes of Army installations express the courage, fidelity and moral awareness that Americans expect of their soldiers.

Here are our nominations for replacement honorees for 10 Army posts that currently bear the names of dishonorable Confederate generals. Our criteria are simple: no one living and no generals.

Naming Army posts after very senior officers suggests a correlation between rank and military merit. From personal experience, we know that no such relationship exists. Besides, plenty of other posts — Forts Meade, Drum and Leonard Wood, for example — carry the names of generals who, whatever their limitations, at least fought on the right side.

Far better to honor those who while serving modeled virtues that can inspire current and future soldiers.

Civil War: Col. Robert Gould Shaw. Born of a prominent abolitionist family, Shaw organized, trained and led the 54th Massachusetts Infantry, among the very first African American regiments in the Union Army. At age 25, Shaw was killed on July 18, 1863, leading his regiment’s assault on Battery Wagner, at Charleston, South Carolina. Fort Hood, Texas, currently designated for a Confederate general, should be renamed Fort Shaw.

Post-Civil War: Lt. Henry Flipper. Born into slavery in Georgia, Flipper was the first African American to graduate from the U.S. Military Academy. At West Point, he endured vile hazing at the hands of his fellow cadets. Commissioned in 1877, he served honorably with the 10th U.S. Cavalry, the Buffalo Soldiers, until dismissed from the Army in 1882 on trumped up charges. In 1999, a presidential pardon cleared Flipper’s name, which should grace Fort Gordon, in his home state.

World War I: Sgt. Alvin York. Awarded the Medal of Honor for combat actions in France in 1918, including leading an attack on a German machine gun emplacement. York represents the ideal of the citizen soldier serving his country in time of need. Fort Benning, Georgia should be renamed Fort York.

World War II, Pacific: Maj. Josephine Nesbit. Nesbit joined the Army Nurse Corps in 1918 during the influenza pandemic and served until 1946. Stationed in the Philippines in 1941, she was captured after the fall of Bataan and spent the remainder of the war faithfully administering to her fellow POWs. Fort Lee, Virginia, currently named in honor of the slaveholding Robert E. Lee, should be renamed Fort Nesbit.

World War II, Europe: Lt. Daniel Inouye. In 1943, when the Army dropped its ban on Japanese Americans serving, Inouye immediately volunteered and joined the famed all-Nisei 442nd Regimental Combat Team. After earning a battlefield commission, he sustained several wounds and ultimately received the Medal of Honor. He subsequently served his native Hawaii in the Senate for more than 40 years. The Army should rename Fort Polk, Louisiana, Fort Daniel Inouye.