Close to Home: Safety net cuts suffocate those gasping for breath

I grew up the child of immigrants, the son of a farmworker who came home with cracked and calloused hands every day. I recall regular trips to our carnicerías (Mexican butcher shops), as well as small Mexican grocery stores and watching my father reach into his pocket and, with his rough hands, delicately, almost reverently, push his change or a few neatly folded dollars into small cardboard boxes at the cash register.

The boxes always had the image of a person, sometimes on a hospital bed, sometimes smiling among family in the prime of life, along with hand-written messages taped to the sides. I was too young to know what the writing said, but as time passed, I grew to read countless little notes asking — often pleading — for money to help bury a loved one or to fund life-saving medical care. I was part of a community that was so impoverished, we couldn’t afford to die, let alone live and thrive.

The little boxes were my community’s safety net at times of insurmountable need and tragedy.

After months of a global pandemic that has disproportionately impacted and decimated the poor, the vulnerable, the communities of color, I’m left to wonder why the governor’s proposed budget cuts include safety net programs like Medi-Cal, which would destabilize community health clinics and reduce access to health care and pharmacy services.

Those programs are the state’s equivalent of my childhood’s little white boxes.

California’s community health centers serve these communities, offering care to more than 7.2 million residents from every walk of life who would otherwise not have access to preventative health care.

The number we serve will dramatically increase as a result of the economic fallout from COVID-19. The governor’s office estimates that by July more than 2 million people will sign up for Medi-Cal as a result of health insurance losses resulting from decreased wages or unemployment — an increase of more than 16% from pre-COVID enrollment.

People of color are disproportionately hurt by the novel coronavirus. Our country’s response to the pandemic has brought our nation’s structural and systematic inequities into sharp focus.

We cannot and should not make budget decisions in a vacuum. We must keep in mind the social inequalities that lead to health care, economic and civil rights discrepancies. Movements like Black Lives Matter remind us that our current policies are failing and that our local, state and federal government officials must make it a priority to help those in need.

These times call for all of us to focus on the work of managing a pandemic, securing a fair budget, challenging injustice and championing basic human rights for everyone.

We must uphold the ideal behind the little white boxes at the Mexican butcher shops and grocery stores and the ideals behind our safety net programs — that California will rally around someone in need and help them through it; an unspoken social and moral contract compelling us to help one another in a time of distress.

If, despite my family’s own poverty, my father often reached into his pocket and fulfilled that promise, so can the state of California. He contributed because it was the right thing to do.

I urge Gov. Gavin Newsom to join my father in doing the right thing. I urge him to reconsider the budget cuts to California’s safety net programs, and I urge him instead to invest in addressing health and social injustices at this crucial time.

Our solutions to this crisis must be guided by the American values of equity, justice and fairness.

Pedro Toledo is chief administrative officer of Petaluma Health Center, Inc.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.