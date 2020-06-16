McManus: Trunp lags behind as even GOP seeks justice

A glimmer of hope for bipartisan action on police reform and race relations appeared on Capitol Hill last week. We should savor it before it disappears.

Leading Republicans, reacting to public outrage after a police officer strangled George Floyd in Minneapolis, have stampeded to put their party on the right side of history.

“We’re still wrestling with America’s original sin,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a man not often given to confession. He promised legislation “to respond to the obvious racial discrimination that we’ve seen.”

In the House, Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield said he wants to work with the majority Democrats toward bipartisan solutions.

“Bad cops need to be held accountable, period,” he said.

McCarthy said he supports a ban on police use of chokeholds on suspects already in handcuffs, as Floyd was before his death. Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Elk Grove, said he agrees with Democrats that police officers should lose their immunity to civil suits.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, said he wants to end “no-knock” searches, which have produced fatal shootings. And several Republican senators joined Democrats in urging the Army to rename 10 bases, all in the South, that bear the names of Confederate generals.

This wasn’t a wholesale conversion. No one joined Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, in bravely declaring that “black lives matter.” No one dared name the problem as bluntly as former President George W. Bush, who denounced “systemic racism.”

There was a wide gulf between the mild measures most Republicans supported and the more sweeping actions Democrats proposed, including a complete ban on police chokeholds and provisions that would make it easier to hold officers legally accountable.

Still, it was a rare moment of opportunity in a Congress distinguished mostly for partisan gridlock. Rep. Karen Bass, D-Los Angeles, and Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, perennial optimists, said they believed bipartisan action is possible — and that the shared outrage over Floyd’s death should not be squandered.

Then there’s President Donald Trump. He’s in a time warp, treating racial inequality as if we were stuck in the 1950s.

A traditional president in a crisis like this — Republican or Democratic — might give a statesmanlike speech seeking to bind the nation together. He might convene a White House panel to hear from black victims of police brutality and experts in police reform. He might even propose legislation.

Trump did none of those things. Instead, he threatened to unleash combat troops against U.S. citizens and denounced governors and mayors who, in his telling, needed to crack down on radical anarchists from “antifa,” even though most protests were peaceful.

According to Trump, the problem isn’t racial discrimination or police brutality. It’s law and order — or, as he shouts repeatedly on Twitter, “LAW & ORDER!” (He’s never tweeted “JUSTICE & EQUALITY!” I checked.)

When Trump went to Dallas on Thursday, he told a roundtable that police should “dominate the streets.” He only mentioned racial equality in what sounded like an afterthought.

“We have to work together to confront bigotry and prejudice,” he said. “I think we’re going to do (it) very easily. It will go quickly.”

Precisely how, he declined to say. Nor did he suggest any measures to curb police abuses.