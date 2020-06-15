Borenstein: Ominous virus trends we must not ignore

Our limited attention span could kill us.

In the Bay Area, California and the nation, we flattened the curve, controlling the rapid acceleration of novel coronavirus deaths we witnessed in late March and early April.

But the threat from the disease isn’t over — not by a long shot. With only a small fraction of the population having contracted the virus so far, few people have antibodies, and perhaps immunity, to it. That’s why each day more than 20,000 people test positive and about 900 die from the disease in the United States. California is reporting about 2,900 new cases and 65 deaths daily.

And, as we reopen the economy, we’re starting to see some disturbing trends. The COVID-19 daily death rate is starting to edge back up in the Bay Area. Statewide, the number plateaued but didn’t drop significantly and is now also starting to creep back up. And, nationally, while the daily death rate has been cut by more than half, most of that is due to reductions in New York and New Jersey.

For now, the danger in the Bay Area and California of overwhelming our hospitals with COVID-19 patients has passed. But other parts of the country are experiencing rising hospitalizations, suggesting record new-case levels are not merely due to increased testing.

Texas and Arizona are seeing record numbers of coronavirus hospitalizations. North Carolina is running short of ICU beds. Utah, experiencing a two-week spike in new cases, has paused the next phase in its reopening plan.

If we’re not careful, if we forget or become numb to the devastation we’ve witnessed so far, if we lower our guard, the region, state and nation could quickly see another spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Even if there is no spike, the cases and deaths will continue to mount as we emerge from isolation and businesses reopen. COVID-19 has already killed about 114,000 people nationwide. Dr. Ashish Jha, the director of Harvard’s Global Health Institute, predicts 70,000 to 100,000 more deaths by the end of the summer.

It will only get worse if we stop social distancing, protesters against racial injustice keep swarming the streets, politicians return to the campaign trails and President Donald Trump insists on accepting his party’s nomination at a packed Republican National Convention.

Yet, Trump, who refuses to be seen wearing a mask, acts as if we’ve nearly wiped out the virus. “We may have some embers or some ashes or we may have some flames coming, but we’ll put them out,” he said last week.

If only it were that easy. If only we could just wish it away or overpower the coronavirus with braggadocio. But we can’t.

Until there’s a vaccine, our best defense is vigilance. That means paying attention to what we’ve learned these past few months about the coronavirus and how to protect ourselves from it. Masks. Hand-washing. Distancing. We know the drill, by now, don’t we?

Unfortunately, hot spots permeate the nation. Southern states with some of the loosest restrictions now have areas with some of the fastest growth in coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, in California, the huge numbers of cases and deaths in Los Angeles have dominated the state’s statistics.

In the Bay Area, home of the first known case in the United States, and the leader of state and national sheltering efforts, slowing the spread was successful, but inconsistent. Santa Clara dramatically reduced hospitalizations over the past two months, Contra Costa and San Mateo counties less so, and Alameda County has seen little decline.

Shutting the economy to contain the virus comes at a huge societal price when people remain out of work and unable to pay their bills. But reopening has its own devastating cost to the health of the nation.

And it’s not equitably distributed. In California, 78% of the coronavirus deaths are people age 65 or older. And about half of the people who die from COVID-19 live in senior care facilities. Nationwide, black people constitute nearly 13% of the population but make up 23% of all COVID-19 deaths. So much for the early notion that the coronavirus would not discriminate.

It’s important that we slow the spread of the disease, not just for ourselves but also for those most vulnerable to the disease. In March, as we rallied to bend the curve, most seemed to understand that our actions affected the health of others.

That’s just as true today. Let’s not forget.

Daniel Borenstein is editorial page editor of the East Bay Times.

