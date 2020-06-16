Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Equal justice for all

EDITOR: So many of us are grief-stricken to see how abusively the Minneapolis police behaved toward George Floyd. Apparently, his only crime was giving a merchant a counterfeit $20 bill.

I remember unwittingly giving a merchant a counterfeit $20 bill years ago. Because of my white privilege, there was no assumption that I was aware the bill was bogus. The police weren’t called, and I wasn’t hauled away (or worse). In fact, the merchant offered to check my other bills to make sure they were legitimate. In the world where I want to live, George Floyd would have had the same treatment.

I wonder how we can ever get to the point in our country where we are all considered innocent until proven guilty? I’m never stopped for “driving while white.” In the world where I want to live, black men wouldn’t be stopped for “driving while black.”

In the interest of equal justice, I’m ready to check my white privilege at the door. Lives are at stake.

ANN BENSON

Santa Rosa

Make meetings public

EDITOR: Local governments have disadvantaged many Sonoma County residents from participating in our governments’ decision-making processes. Members of the public are not allowed to attend so-called public meetings now. Government agencies have locked out the public from taxpayer-owned buildings and offices. Virtual meetings are the new norm and buzzwords.

People without computers, tablets, smartphones and fulltime internet connections are kept from participating. This is both undemocratic and self-serving of local politicians and bureaucrats. They tell the public you can call in your comments days before meetings. This is without hearing what is being done or said in real time. Decisions are made before the meetings.

“The people have the right of access to information concerning the conduct of the people’s business, and, therefore, the meetings of public bodies and the writings of public officials and agencies shall be open to public scrutiny.” states the California constitution. Since 1953, it was reaffirmed that “the people, in delegating authority, do not give their public servants the right to decide what is good for the people to know and what is not good for them to know.”

Reopen our government agencies. Make decisions with us, please. Don’t rule us, serve us.

DUANE DE WITT

Santa Rosa

Scott Dam’s future

EDITOR: Sonoma, Lake, Mendocino and Marin counties would continue to benefit in many ways by keeping Scott Dam. Sonoma Clean Power could operate the dam or buy the hydro power, Sonoma Water would continue to get additional water for the Russian River, from which Sonoma County and northern Marin County get their water. Lake and Mendocino county agriculture would benefit.

The recreational use of Lake Pillsbury is important. Lake Pillsbury takes very little water from the Eel River as Scott Dam captures very little of the winter season flow. The Eel River has never been known as a good fishing river because of its diminished flow in the summer. A fish ladder or hatchery may not be justified.

JON C. ANDERSON

Santa Rosa

Unworthy of trust

EDITOR: Santa Rosa police Chief Ray Navarro said, “We’re each other’s neighbors. We all have families. People need to latch on the hope that, ‘I’m just like that person.’ We can’t do that when people are throwing bottles at us” (“Navarro troubled by acts of violence,” June 7). I wonder if the tremendous irony of his words occurred to him.