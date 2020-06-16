PD Editorial: An alfresco summer for Santa Rosa

Sonoma County restaurants closed their dining rooms and focused on deliveries and takeout during the coronavirus lockdown. The impromptu shift helped some local eateries survive, preserved some jobs and allowed the rest of us to enjoy some favorite dishes — while taking a break from cooking and cleaning the kitchen.

With public health restrictions easing, restaurants are beginning to reopen, but it won’t be business as usual this summer. Expect the wait staff to be wearing masks and gloves, your menu will be disposable, there will social distance between tables — and maybe some fresh air.

Coming back to life won’t be easy for local businesses. The fair and most other big events won’t return this year, and with the number of COVID-19 cases still climbing, some people will be reluctant to go out.

To help restaurants and, hopefully, generate spin-off business for other merchants, Santa Rosa will close three blocks of Fourth Street to traffic, beginning June 26 and lasting until Oct. 15, to make room for outdoor tables. In other parts of town, the city is allowing restaurants to stretch across sidewalks and curbside parking spaces. Healdsburg has a similar plan.

We encourage other local cities to join in, making this Sonoma County’s alfresco summer.

