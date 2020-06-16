Subscribe

PD Editorial: Rescinding an undeserved honor

THE EDITORIAL BOARD
June 16, 2020, 12:09AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

With the renewed push to rechristen Army bases named for secessionist generals who fought against the United States during the Civil War, it probably was inevitable that the debate would extend to Fort Bragg. Not the Army base in North Carolina, but the small city on the Mendocino Coast. Both are named for Braxton Bragg, a Confederate general and slave owner who historians consider one of the most inept commanders of the Civil War.

President Donald Trump, who once said he liked soldiers “who weren’t captured,” a cheap shot directed at the late Sen. John McCain, apparently has a soft spot for generals who betrayed their country. He says he will block efforts to rename Fort Bragg, Fort Benning and other installations named for Confederate generals. If he won’t let the Army change the names, Congress should put a bill on his desk, and override any veto. Army bases should be named for heroes, not traitors.

As for the other Fort Bragg, Mayor Will Lee announced that when the City Council next meets it will consider asking voters if they want to choose a new name for their town. The town was named in 1857, four years before the Civil War started, and Bragg never visited. Renaming the town would be complicated and perhaps expensive. But Bragg is a eminently forgettable figure — an undistinguished general on the wrong side of a war to save the union and end slavery. Voters may not want his name for their town. Let them choose.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine