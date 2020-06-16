PD Editorial: Rescinding an undeserved honor

With the renewed push to rechristen Army bases named for secessionist generals who fought against the United States during the Civil War, it probably was inevitable that the debate would extend to Fort Bragg. Not the Army base in North Carolina, but the small city on the Mendocino Coast. Both are named for Braxton Bragg, a Confederate general and slave owner who historians consider one of the most inept commanders of the Civil War.

President Donald Trump, who once said he liked soldiers “who weren’t captured,” a cheap shot directed at the late Sen. John McCain, apparently has a soft spot for generals who betrayed their country. He says he will block efforts to rename Fort Bragg, Fort Benning and other installations named for Confederate generals. If he won’t let the Army change the names, Congress should put a bill on his desk, and override any veto. Army bases should be named for heroes, not traitors.

As for the other Fort Bragg, Mayor Will Lee announced that when the City Council next meets it will consider asking voters if they want to choose a new name for their town. The town was named in 1857, four years before the Civil War started, and Bragg never visited. Renaming the town would be complicated and perhaps expensive. But Bragg is a eminently forgettable figure — an undistinguished general on the wrong side of a war to save the union and end slavery. Voters may not want his name for their town. Let them choose.

