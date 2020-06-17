Flam: Technology exists to stop a second coronavirus wave

The technology already exists to detect most new cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States. And it’s not even that expensive. While the country was locked down, scientists developed a number of fast, easy test kits that could flag infections in homes, offices or medical centers. Others have devised wearable devices that can monitor the subtle changes in heartbeat that occur before people show symptoms.

Holding all this back are fears about privacy, inappropriate regulation and a defeatist attitude about testing and contact tracing. Americans seem wedded to the belief that an overwhelming number of cases are caught by passing strangers on the sidewalk or in the supermarket, despite growing evidence they come primarily from close contacts, which can be traced, or crowds, which can be avoided.

The recent kerfuffle over a World Health Organization statement on “asymptomatic” carriers highlights the level of emotion driving the discussion. Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO director of infectious diseases, first said that cases in which totally asymptomatic people transmit the disease are rare. She later amended that, saying such asymptomatic cases are not well understood.

That’s true, but in the end, her valid message was lost, which was that there’s evidence that the primary driver of the disease appears to be people who do get sick; that they can spread the disease before they get sick; and that fatalities can be prevented by finding people with symptoms, tracking down their recent contacts and isolating those who test positive.

Strategic combinations of routine testing and contact tracing have helped many countries — from Iceland to Germany to South Korea — avoid the heavy death tolls suffered in the U.S.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has plodded along with increased testing capacity but little strategy. This week, the Boston Globe reported that there were three times as many tests as test takers in Massachusetts, since cases are down and tests are still widely believed to be reserved for only people with serious illness.

What we really need now is surveillance — an ugly word to American ears, but in the public health context it should be thought of as spying on the virus, not on people.

While some surveillance can be done with excess existing tests, we would do even better to deploy faster, cheaper, easier tests. Lee Gehrke, an MIT professor and biotech founder, and colleague Irene Bosch have developed one of those testing technologies — a so-called antigen test, which can pick up an active infection using a test strip, like a pregnancy test.

These researchers developed similar tests to scope out Zika and dengue infections. In contrast to the standard COVID-19 test — known as PCR — antigen tests can be read with no special equipment or expensive materials.

One reason these aren’t yet widely deployed is that regulators at the Food and Drug Administration are too focused on testing accuracy when they should be focused on how the tests are used and whether they are accurate enough to do more good than harm in specific contexts.

The FDA was too lenient with antibody tests, which are designed to detect past infections and held out as a hope for “immunity passports.” The benefit was marginal, and a high rate of false positives could lead to harm if many people wrongly assume they are immune.