PD Editorial: Celebrate LGBTQ workplace equality

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday advanced the cause of equality for LGBTQ Americans. In a decision about workplace discrimination, it made a profound statement about the fundamental American notion that no one should be discriminated against based on who they are.

We’ll leave it to others to debate just how surprising the decision was. They will produce plenty of thoughtful analyses about textualism, original intent and why Chief Justice John Roberts, appointed by President George W. Bush, and Justice Neil Gorsuch, appointed by President Donald Trump, sided with the court’s four liberals. Gorsuch wrote the decision.

Right now, we wish to celebrate.

The court ruled that under federal anti-discrimination law, employers may not discriminate against employees just because they are LGBTQ. Many Americans probably didn’t even realize that up until Monday’s decisions, a lesbian, gay or transgender person could be fired, paid less or treated unfairly in the workplace without any repercussions. At least that was true in half of the states. The other half, including California, have state laws outlawing such odious practices.

Imagine the pressure that placed on LGBTQ workers. If your boss happened to be a closeted bigot, coming out at work could cost you your job. Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 banned discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin under, not sexual orientation and gender identity.

At least that’s what most people thought. What the court concluded is that “sex” is inextricably wrapped up in sexual orientation and gender identity. Discriminating against someone based on LGBTQ identity is the same as discriminating against a woman because she is a woman or a man because he is a man.

A single court decision won’t set everything right. Many Americans remain hung up on antiquated views of sexuality. Now, at least, if an employer wants to fire a gay employee, that employer will have to trump up some other reasons and risk a lawsuit and financial damages. Just as the Civil Rights Act hasn’t yet moved women to full workplace equality, this decision won’t guarantee it for LGBTQ workers.

That two conservative justices sided with the majority speaks to how much things have changed. It’s difficult to imagine the court or Congress backsliding in the future. In one section of the majority opinion, Gorsuch even rejected hang-ups about pronouns. He had the common decency to refer to a plaintiff who had transitioned from male to female and been fired for it as “she” and “her.”

America has come so far in so short a time. At the start of the century, same-sex marriage was illegal everywhere, and employers could fire gay or transsexual workers. Now neither is true. Monday’s decision is a testament to the hard work of uncounted supporters over decades.

More work remains. Bathroom battles and discrimination outside the workplace will continue. But take a moment this week to enjoy the fact that America is better than it was just a week ago. Old, discriminatory world views are giving way to equality under the law and in the workplace. That’s something all Americans should celebrate.

