McManus: The two Americas — masked and unmasked

When the coronavirus began scything through America’s cities in March, we were warned to steel ourselves for a terrible wave of deaths. But we were reassured that if we wore masks, washed our hands and stuck to social distancing, the disease curve would flatten and decline.

That’s not what’s happening. The curve flattened, all right, but the decline has slowed to a crawl.

In at least half a dozen states — Arizona, Florida, Texas, Arkansas and North and South Carolina — the number of cases is rising steeply. It’s up in nearly 20 other states, including California. More than 20,000 people are dying every month from COVID-19.

By October, according to a forecasting model once used by the White House, total U.S. deaths could top 200,000, a sharp increase over its previous projection.

“The first wave still isn’t over,” Ashish Jha, the director of Harvard’s Global Health Institute, told me. “We flattened the curve, and then we lost interest. … It’s understandable that people want to be done with it. But the virus is not done with us.”

At this rate, a second wave of infections — the one that’s long been forecast for flu season this fall — could arrive before the first wave ever ends.

Several things went wrong. But the main problem is this: As a nation, we are flunking a test of self-restraint. Instead of states reopening slowly and carefully in accordance with public health guidelines, many are reopening regardless of the risk to people’s health.

In April, White House officials set out four conditions a state should meet before it eases social distancing rules: a declining number of infections, a declining rate of positive tests, a robust testing system for health workers and enough hospital capacity to handle a surge.

Arizona hasn’t met any of those standards, but it’s reopening anyway — including allowing indoor nightclubs to operate. In the first half of the month, its COVID-19 cases soared 102%.

According to one theory, Arizona’s hot summer will result in more infections, not fewer — because the searing desert heat drives people indoors. Maybe reopening casinos in Las Vegas wasn’t such a great idea after all.

Do businesses and their employees deserve a chance to get back to work? Of course they do. But are crowded bars and nightclubs, prime locations for the virus to spread, really an essential part of Arizona’s economy?

Similar stories have come from Florida, which recorded its highest one-day count of new cases on Thursday, and on Tuesday had the most deaths of any state, 55.

Or Texas, which also reported a new high of cases, and where Gov. Greg Abbott — who had championed the state’s rapid reopening — scolded young people for not wearing masks and pleaded with citizens to “stay at home.”

The problem isn’t limited to the Sun Belt. In the past week, the governors of Oregon and Utah paused their states’ reopenings, and New York’s Andrew Cuomo warned that he might follow suit.

But there’s an added political problem in many Southern states, because their governors insisted that they could reopen safely and staked their reputations on the outcome.

“We’re starting to see a tale of two different countries,” Jha said, with states that reopened slowly and carefully and states that reopened quickly and heedlessly.