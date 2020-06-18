PD Editorial: Finding cures for both pandemics

Sonoma County is experiencing a pandemic within a pandemic — Latinos account for 3 out of 4 local coronavirus cases.

That’s nearly three times greater than the Latino share of the county’s population.

By contrast, white people comprise almost two-thirds of the local population but account for only about 20% of infections.

These numbers may be shocking, but they aren’t a coincidence.

And they aren’t unique to Sonoma County. Reports from across the country confirm that a disproportionate number of African Americans and Latinos are suffering and dying from COVID-19, reflecting Sonoma County Health Services Director Barbie Robinson’s observation that a “racial pandemic” presaged the disparate impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Latinos, like African Americans, are more likely to suffer from hypertension, diabetes and other underlying health conditions that make people more susceptible to the disease.

Minority populations are less likely to have access to regular health care and more likely to live in cramped, crowded homes and without convenient access to markets selling fresh, nutritious foods.

Moreover, many Latinos in Sonoma County have service sector jobs that don’t allow them the luxury of working from home to avoid exposure to the virus, or the financial resources to stay home when they aren’t feeling well.

As Staff Writer Martin Espinoza reported, Latinos are vastly overrepresented among Sonoma County cases in which patients report working in manufacturing, agriculture, construction and related trades, landscaping, food and beverage production, cleaning and janitorial services, sanitation and public works.

“That’s probably what led to a disproportionate amount of vulnerable people getting infected in the Latinx community, because they were out working when others were sheltering in place,” said Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s public health officer.

The county’s latest numbers also show a high rate of infections among Latino youth, who account for 54 of 57 positive tests among people under 18 years old.

The inequities fueling the spread of the coronavirus aren’t unique to Sonoma County. The societal, economic and health disparities on display here have been rooted into American life for generations on a national scale, rising occasionally into public consciousness, but rarely becoming a national priority. COVID-19 may do that.

As the pandemic continues, it is crucial that health officials in Sonoma County and elsewhere continue to collect and report on data about testing, treatment and outcomes by age, race and gender as well as employment, location and housing status to determine whether other concentrations exist.

The experience to date underscores the fundamental need for universal health care in this country. The pandemic also has revealed another side effect of the shortage of affordable housing in Sonoma County and elsewhere.

Those are longer-term challenges, unlikely to be resolved before the November election. The stark numbers also call for immediate actions to flatten the curve in the local Latino community.

County health officials are targeting testing and contact tracing efforts in the Latino community.

Employers can help by offering sick pay; small employers are eligible for reimbursement on their taxes under a relief measure enacted by Congress.

With restrictions on business and other activities going away, everyone needs to stay vigilant about proper sanitation, masks, safe social distances and self-isolation after any possible exposure. These strategies, which have kept the pandemic from spinning out of control, can protect populations who are suffering the worst effects of the coronavirus.

